Library board meeting scheduled
The Daviess County Public Library board meeting starts at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Library Board Room.
This is a one-time change. The regular monthly meeting will return to the third Wednesday of each month.
Glenn Family Services offers Vital ICE app
Glenn Family Services has created a free potentially life-saving app, the Vital ICE (In Case of Emergency), to assist local first responders. To download, either visit the Apple App Store or Google Play, for your smart phone and enter in the code: #1505.
In the event of an emergency, first responders can use the Vital ICE app to retrieve the user’s vital information. This information can then be easily taken on the ambulance to the hospital, or sent directly to the hospital from the Vital ICE app, where ER staff can further access this critical information. For more information, visit www.vitalboards.com/vitalice.
GRADSA to host advocacy attorney
GRADSA is hosting Advocacy Attorney Ashley Barlow during an Ask the Expert conversation for all parents of children with special needs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at The Creme Coffee House, 109 E. Second St.
Guests may drop in and discuss any questions or concerns you might have for your child with special needs. Please RSVP to Tiffany@gradsa.org. For more information, visit www.meierbarlow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.