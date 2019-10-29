Barren County teacher charged with rape of student
Barren County Middle School teacher William Kyle Gardner was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with second-degree rape of a 13-year-old female and first-degree sexual abuse, according to Barren County Sheriff's Office Public Information Deputy Mike Houchens.
Gardner, 27, was also charged with tampering with evidence. He is lodged in the Barren County Detention Center, with bond set at $75,000.
According to the arrest citation, Barren County Sheriff's deputies investigated allegations of sexual abuse of a student at the school Friday afternoon and arrested Gardner the next day.
The Sheriff's Office arrest citation indicates that Gardner, when interviewed, admitted to having sexual intercourse with the female juvenile on three different occasions.
A statement on the Barren County Schools Facebook page said: "Barren County Schools takes all allegations of sexual misconduct extremely seriously and is fully cooperating with law enforcement at this time. The school district will continue to closely monitor the situation and will take all appropriate actions necessary to protect our students."
Man killed in Kentucky house fire
HENDERSON -- Police say a man has been killed in a house fire in western Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police said in a news release the fire occurred early Monday in Henderson. A female who was inside the residence reported the fire and was able to escape.
Police said the 63-year-old Randy L. Hallmark of Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was scheduled later Monday to determine the cause of death.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Henderson is about 130 miles (209 kilometers) west of Louisville, Kentucky.
Kroger patron sues store, man charged in 2018 shooting
LOUISVILLE -- A woman who was inside a Kentucky Kroger during a shooting last year is now suing the grocer and the man charged in the fatal attack.
The Courier Journal reports Denise Clark filed the class-action lawsuit last week, saying witnessing and fleeing the shooting left her with physical, mental "and/or emotional injuries."
The lawsuit names Gregory Bush, who's pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges in the October slayings of 69-year-old Maurice Stallard and 67-year-old Vicki Lee Jones. Bush, who is white, is accused of killing Jones and Stallard, both black, and attempting to kill another person on the basis of race.
This lawsuit echoes two others filed by the families of Jones and Stallard , which accuse the store of having no policy to ensure armed patrons were licensed.
Kentucky man charged with murder in off-road vehicle crash
LONDON -- Police in Kentucky have charged a man with murder in the crash of an off-road vehicle that left a teenager dead.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says in a news release that 24-year-old Jordan Obenauer of London was arrested Sunday.
The statement says Obenauer was driving an all-terrain vehicle that crashed on U.S. Route 25 north of London, killing a 17-year-old passenger from Barbourville. The passenger's name was not released.
Obenauer was being held on $250,000 bond in the Laurel County Correctional Facility. Jail records didn't indicate whether Obenauer has an attorney.
