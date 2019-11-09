Democrats honor four members
Daviess County Democrats honored four people at their Wendell Ford Picnic & Get Out The Vote Rally on Nov. 2.
State Rep. Jim Glenn was named Democratic Man of the Year.
Charlene Greer was recognized as Democratic Woman of the Year.
Christina Mollett won Young Democrat of the Year.
And Richard House received the Wendell H. Ford Award.
Man charged with sex offender registry violation
An Owensboro man was charged with violating the conditions of the sex offender registry Thursday, after he was caught at Smothers Park with a juvenile.
Owensboro Police Department reports say officers were called to Smothers Park shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday to a report of a man and female fighting in the park. Reports say officers spotted the two walking together, and the female was identified as a juvenile who had been reported missing.
The man and the juvenile were stopped and the man was identified as Dustin T. Hutchins, 28, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street. Reports say Hutchins said he has lived in town for about a month, and was supposed to have reported to his probation office but had not. Hutchins was found to be on the sex offender registry, and Hutchins admitted conditions placed on him prohibit him from being in a park.
Hutchins told officers he had just met the juvenile and she had asked for help, and then stated he didn't know her, but the juvenile told officers she and Hutchins knew each other. A letter found on Hutchins was from the juvenile, saying she loved him and wanted to marry him, reports say.
Hutchins was charged with failure to comply with the sex offender registry and registered sex offender public playground restrictions. Hutchins was being held Friday in the Daviess County Detention Center.
