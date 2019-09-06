Dream Riders looking for volunteers
Volunteer training is from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Dream Riders of Kentucky in Philpot. All volunteers must be 14 years of age or older. No experience with horses needed, but a compassionate heart for working with people with disabilities is required. For more information or to register, call 270-883-1418.
Annual TVARA Paradise Chapter picnic is Tuesday
The 2019 annual TVARA Paradise Chapter picnic is from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Second Baptist Church, 217 Depot St., Greenville. For more information, contact TVARA.Paradise.Retirees@gmail.com or call Donnie Webster at 270-904-3022 or 270-977-9795.
