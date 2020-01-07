Audubon Area clinic hosts open house
The Audubon Area Community Care Clinic will host an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at 750 Salem Drive.
The public is invited.
Due to growth, the clinic moved late last year from its location on the Wendell Foster campus to the south Frederica Street area.
Man injured in Sunday night shooting
An Owensboro man was shot Sunday night on Triplett Street.
The incident was reported at 7:25 p.m. Sunday when officers were called to the 4000 block of Center Street. Owensboro Police Department reports say Timothy Wharton-Collier, 18, of Owensboro received an apparent non-life threatening injury in the incident.
Officials at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital had no information on Wharton-Collier's condition Monday afternoon. The shooting was later determined to have occurred in the 500 block of Triplett Street.
Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD's public information officer, said the circumstances that led to the incident are still under investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or can make an anonymous report to Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484.
Kentucky counties pass resolution supporting gun rights
WHITESBURG -- A handful of Kentucky counties have passed resolutions declaring local governments "Second Amendment sanctuaries" and dozens of others are poised to vote on the issue.
Letcher County is among the latest to pass such a resolution as a defense against possible federal or state legislation that could limit access to firearms, ammunition or gun accessories, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports.
When asked if the resolution could act as a legal defense against state or federal gun laws, Letcher County Judge-Executive Terry Adams said he believed there could be some practical impact. The Republican said it mostly serves to warn federal and state politicians of political blowback that could result from supporting gun control legislation.
"I hope this sends a message to our folks in Frankfort and our folks in Washington that we will not stand by and let our rights be taken away," Adams said.
A Red Flag law could be proposed in the upcoming legislative session in Kentucky.
Kentucky Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, is working to draft the bill that would allow an individual's firearms to be taken if the person is deemed dangerous. Supporters say it could prevent suicides, domestic violence and mass shootings. Critics say it could infringe on Second Amendment rights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.