Aubrey's Song Foundation to host volunteer training
The Aubrey's Song Foundation will host a volunteer training session at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Logsdon Community Center, 2400 Friendship Drive.
The foundation's mission is to create awareness about eating disorders.
Training will cover the foundation's history, eating disorders, positive body image and how to communicate the Aubrey's Song message through school and community presentations.
A light meal is planned for 5:45 p.m. Training begins at 6 p.m.
Registration is required by Oct. 20. To register, visit Aubrey's Song Facebook page or email Carolyn Ferber at carolynf@aubreyssong.org.
Ohio County Sheriff's Department seeking information on people offering candy to juvenile
The Ohio County Sheriff's Department is seeking information about two people in a pickup who reportedly tried to lure a child into the vehicle with candy.
Sheriff's department reports say deputies received a call Monday of two males in the Fordsville area that attempted to offer candy to a young child.
The vehicle was described as a 1988 to 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck, two tone in color, with light blue on the top and bottom, and a darker shade of blue in the middle.
Anyone with information about the truck or the driver is asked to call the sheriff's department, at 270-298-4411.
Land Between the Lakes offers visitor appreciation day
GOLDEN POND -- Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is celebrating National Public Lands Day this weekend.
The park in western Kentucky and Tennessee will have a visitor appreciation day on Saturday and offer free admission to the Homeplace 1850s Working Farm and the Woodlands Nature Station from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friends of Land Between the Lakes said in a news release that the day's programs cover topics including making apple butter, blacksmithing, the endangered red wolf, migration and wild edibles. A sunset canoe trip will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at a cost of $25 per canoe.
Land Between the Lakes covers more than 170,000 acres (68,800 hectares) in western Kentucky and Tennessee.
Kentucky wins national technology award for collaboration
FRANKFORT -- Kentucky has won a national technology award for collaborating across traditional program or organizational boundaries.
The American Public Human Services Association announced the award Monday at the IT Solutions Management for Human Services conference in Milwaukee.
The Kentucky Office of Administrative and Technology Services was honored during the conference. The state was nominated for implementing technology designed to support collaboration across the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.
The Cabinet for Family Services said in a news release the technology is known as Kentucky Engagement Enterprise Suite. The system allows information to flow between individuals, community organizations and both cabinets. By using resources of both cabinets, the release said the state improved education and workforce services offered to Kentuckians.
