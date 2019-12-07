REGION BRIEFS

Grand jury indicts man om assault, strangulation charges
A Daviess County grand jury has indicted an Owensboro man on charges of second-degree assault and first-degree strangulation for allegedly choking and beating a woman over a period of hours.
Christian D. Mattingly, 21, of the 600 block of Orchard Street, was indicted for an incident that occurred Oct. 9 at the Orchard Street home he shared with his girlfriend, Coshma Barr.
Owensboro Police Department reports say Barr told officers she and Mattingly were having an argument when Mattingly assaulted her. Reports say Barr said Mattingly struck her with his fist multiple times and dragged her back into the home when she tried to flee.
Barr told officers Mattingly "beat her through the night" and shot her in the arm with a BB gun. Barr said Mattingly "hit her with a broom and broke a bat over her head," and Mattingly "choked (her) until she passed out on several occasions."
Barr suffered a severe concussion, two swollen eyes, head injuries and an injury to her right arm from the BB gun.
First-degree strangulation and second-degree assault are both class C felonies.
After 8 years, Breathitt schools released from state control
FRANKFORT -- An eastern Kentucky school district has been released from state management, Kentucky education officials said.
The Kentucky Board of Education voted Wednesday to move Breathitt County Schools to state assistance, WYMT-TV reported. The change means that decision-making authority moves back to the local school board and superintendent.
The move was recommended by Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis, who said Breathitt County Superintendent Phillip Watts was capable and ready to lead the school district. Lewis also cited findings from a comprehensive management audit and said the district had made significant improvements since it was forced under state management eight years ago.
New Kentucky Supreme Court justice swearing-in ceremony set
FRANKFORT -- Newly elected Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Christopher Shea Nickell will be sworn in during a formal ceremony in Frankfort next week.
Nickell, who was elected in November to fill the vacancy resulting from Justice Bill Cunningham's retirement in February, was sworn in Nov. 24 in Paducah by Cunningham. His investiture ceremony is set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Supreme Court Courtroom in Frankfort. Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. will administer the oath of office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.