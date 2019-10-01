Forum to address mental health law questions
Officials with agencies such as RiverValley Behavioral Health, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Daviess Mental Health Court will hold a training session Wednesday, for people with questions about how to refer a family member for mental health treatment.
The training will be at the Owensboro Health auditorium, 1201 Pleasant Valley Road, with registration at 9 a.m. and the session beginning at 9:30.
The purpose of the training is to help people understand the state's 202a and 202b process. State statute 202a applies to people who are referred to involuntary mental health treatment.
Meanwhile, 202b is a similar process that applies to people with diminished capacities.
Rachel Pate, coordinator for Mental Health Court, said the training will being officials on hand to answer questions about both processes. Family members and guardians can make referrals for a person to received involuntary treatment.
"We've had an increase in loved ones coming in an filing petitions for family members," Pate said. "It's a complicated process."
Officials will discuss the criteria for involuntary commitment, the filing process, and alternatives to having a person involuntarily placed in an institution.
Semi-truck driver charged with manslaughter in fatal crash
FRANKFORT -- Kentucky State Police say a semi-truck driver from Michigan has been charged with manslaughter in a fatal crash.
Police said in a statement that troopers responded Sunday to the crash on Interstate 64 in Franklin County and determined the semi-truck driver hit two passenger vehicles due to distracted driving. The statement says 45-year-old Jerry Elder Jr. of Flint, Michigan, was charged with manslaughter and taken to the Franklin County jail.
Police say the driver of one passenger vehicle, 61-year-old Jeffrey Curtis of Bedford, was killed. The driver of a second passenger vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation into the crash continues.
Thousands of animals killed in Kentucky barn fire
WURTLAND -- An overnight fire in a Kentucky barn has killed thousands of animals including 3,000 quails.
News outlets report the fire broke out at Bonzo Farm early Saturday morning.
A press release from Greenup Volunteer Fire Department says multiple fire departments responded to the blaze, which involved several barns.
Raceland Police say besides the quails, 1,000 chukars and 100 chickens were also killed in the blaze.
Neighbor Kayla Wilburn says she could feel the heat from the fire at her home and the flames were about 80 feet in the air.
Indiana: Harmful algae blooms detected on Ohio River
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana officials are warning people about harmful algae blooms on the Ohio River near Cincinnati, Ohio, and Louisville, Kentucky.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Indiana State Department of Health issued the warning on Friday, cautioning swimmers and boaters to be careful in all recreational waters this time of the year.
The agencies advised boaters and swimmers to avoid contact with visible algae and swallowing water and to bathe with warm, soapy water after coming in contact with water, especially before preparing or consuming food. Pets and livestock should also not be allowed to swim in or drink untreated water.
