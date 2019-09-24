Leaning into Alzheimer's Education and Care workshop planned in October
An Alzheimer's workshop is planned for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 10 at the Badgett Foundation Conference Room at Western Kentucky University-Owensboro, 4821 New Hartford Road.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
The workshop kicks off 15 minutes later with a presentation on dementia care. The presenter is Rebekah Wilson, who is a certified independent consultant and owner of Aging Care Coach.
At 11 a.m., John Dotson of Kentucky Elderlaw, will speak about vital legal documents and legal issues related to people living with dementia.
For more information, call 270-702-7887 or go to www.mytimesaversky.com.
Deputy's death after scuffle leads to manslaughter charge
BRANDENBURG -- A Kentucky man who got into a scuffle with a deputy trying to arrest him has been charged with manslaughter after the law enforcement officer died of an apparent medical issue.
News outlets cited a statement from Meade County Sheriff Phillip Wimpee that says Deputy Chris Hulsey was attempting to arrest Terry Gonterman on drug charges Saturday night when the two had a fight. Gonterman's arrest report says Hulsey fell to the ground after the fight and appeared to have trouble breathing. Officers at the scene performed CPR, but the deputy was pronounced dead at a hospital.
In addition to manslaughter, Gonterman is charged with drug trafficking, drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.
It wasn't immediately clear whether Gonterman has an attorney.
Officials to launch higher education initiative in Kentucky
FRANKFORT -- Kentucky officials are preparing to launch a program that aims to increase the number of students seeking higher education after high school.
The Council on Postsecondary Education says in a statement that the statewide launch of Gear Up Kentucky is planned for Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Eastern Kentucky University. Initially, 12 school districts have been chosen to participate in the program that's being paid for through a grant from the U.S. Department of Education.
GEAR UP stands for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs and provides free services to help students perform better academically and to increase their knowledge about postsecondary options and financing.
Council President Aaron Thompson says the initiative "is a game changing program" that will help close achievement gaps and streamline pathways to college.
