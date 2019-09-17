OPD investigating Sunday night shooting
The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting and robbery where a man was shot in the leg.
OPD reports say the victim, Christopher McKenzie, 27, was in the 1100 block of West Ninth Street at 7:49 p.m. Sunday when he was shot in the leg. During the incident, McKenzie's iPhone X and $2,000 in cash were stolen, OPD reports say.
McKenzie was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment and was listed Monday in fair condition.
The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and pays cash rewards for tips that lead to arrests.
City Commission hosting public tax rate hearing
The Owensboro City Commission will conduct a public hearing at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the commission chambers on the fourth floor at City Hall, 101 E. Fourth Street, to receive public comment regarding the 2019 real property proposed tax rate. For fiscal year 2019-2020, the real property rate is proposed at 26.60 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of real property.
Kentucky man jailed in threat to Planned Parenthood in Ohio
INDEPENDENCE -- A Kentucky man accused of threatening to blow up a Planned Parenthood facility in Cincinnati was ordered held on $100,000 bond Monday after police found a "homemade destructive device" at his home.
WXIX-TV reports Daniel Kibler was arrested Sunday after police searched his home in Independence. He is charged with possession of a destructive device, terroristic threatening and eight counts of wanton endangerment. His arrest citation says Kibler admitted to creating the destructive device and storing it in his home he's shared with his wife and seven children.
A judge revealed during Kibler's arraignment on Monday that the business he allegedly targeted was a Planned Parenthood office in Cincinnati.
Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio President Kersha Deibel said in a statement Monday that the facility was open to serve patients needing care.
"We are here for our patients today and we will continue to be here for our patients, no matter what. For the women, men and young people we serve, the care we provide isn't about politics -- it's about their well-being, and we remain focused on ensuring our patients are able to access that care safely."
Beshear wins endorsement from Fraternal Order of Police
FRANKFORT -- Kentucky Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andy Beshear has won an endorsement from the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police.
Beshear has stressed his record as attorney general in his campaign against Republican Gov. Matt Bevin. Beshear says he has worked with law enforcement on his top goals.
Beshear points to his efforts to prosecute child sex offenders, clear the rape kit backlog, combat human trafficking, stop senior scams and battle the drug epidemic.
The Democratic challenger says he's committed to fully funding pensions for law enforcement officials, and says he'll fight for policies to keep communities safe.
Bevin's campaign says the governor's support for law enforcement has included protecting funding for training and pushing for better pay for officers.
In reviewing candidates, FOP official Drew Fox says conversations focused on pensions, benefits and officers' safety.
Pizza company increases gift to historically black college
LOUISVILLE -- Papa John's pizza has increased the funds it is giving to a historically black college.
News outlets report the Louisville, Kentucky-based company's offer of $20,000 fell through after Papa John's disgraced founder John Schnatter had announced he was making a $1 million donation to the school.
Simmons College President Kevin Cosby said he was told by company executives the scholarship funds would be revoked because of Schnatter's donation. But the company said the college declined the funds.
On Monday, Papa John's executive Marvin Boakye sent the school $30,000 to provide $2,000 scholarships to 15 students. Boakye said he was "pleased we were able to resolve our breakdown in communication."
Schnatter lost control of Papa John's amid backlash for using the N-word while blaming poor sales on NFL player protests.
University of Kentucky reports record first-year enrollment
LEXINGTON -- The University of Kentucky is reporting a record number of first-year students enrolled for the fall semester.
University President Eli Capilouto says the school's first-year class totals 5,396, which is 319 more students than last year.
The state's flagship university says there's greater diversity in the current first-year class. There are also greater numbers of Kentucky residents and transfer students in the new class.
School officials say the number of Kentucky residents in the class increased to 3,422, up from 3,259 last year. That's the largest number of Kentuckians in the first-year class since 2009.
Campus officials say 1,055 transfer students enrolled at the university this fall, the highest in five years.
The figures are based on preliminary data provided to university's trustees.
Few seek Appalachian tuition break from Virginia college
WISE, Va. -- A college in southwest Virginia is seeing limited interest in an inaugural program that offers discounted tuition to students from Appalachia.
The Roanoke Times reports that the University of Virginia's College at Wise enrolled 23 students through the program that was created to boost enrollment. Officials previously have said they hoped the new discount would eventually bring in about 100 additional students to school.
Lawmakers passed a law this year granting in-state tuition at the college for students from the Appalachian region, which stretches from New York to Alabama and includes all or parts of 13 states. Yearly in-state tuition is about $18,000 less than the out-of-state price tag.
