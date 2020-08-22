Kentucky officials report 785 new COVID-19 cases
Kentucky officials reported Friday new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 42,265.
Of those, 39,068 are confirmed and 3,197 are probable.
Also, officials confirmed eight more deaths. To date, 864 Kentuckians have died as a result of the virus. Of those, 858 are confirmed to have died with COVID-19.
Green River District Health Department officials reported Friday 29 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — 16 in Daviess County, five in Henderson County, two in McLean County, three in Ohio County and three in Union County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in GRDHD’s seven-county district is 1,964.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported two new cases, bringing that county’s total to 644.
School switches to virtual learning after 1 week
FRANKFORT — A Kentucky school district that reopened to in-person classes this week announced Friday that it would switch to virtual learning until at least Sept. 8.
Green County Superintendent William Hodges said in a social media post that the move was due to increased coronavirus activity in the community, news outlets reported.
“We have had a great week in our school system and are unaware of any student cases, but the increase in community cases has caused us to reach our threshold for transitioning into the ‘red phase’ of our reopening plan,” the district wrote in a Facebook post.
Students returned on Monday, despite Gov. Andy Beshear recommending that school districts wait until Sept. 28 to hold in-person classes.
Meanwhile, Kentucky reported 785 new coronavirus cases Friday, including 97 youngsters ages 18 and under. Eight more virus-related deaths were reported, raising the statewide death toll to 864.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness and be fatal.
Man pleads guilty to fatally shooting 3 people
SMITHLAND — A western Kentucky man has admitted to fatally shooting three people in 2018.
Jackie Doom pleaded guilty to three counts of murder Wednesday during a virtual appearance in Livingston County Circuit Court, news outlets reported. He admitted to killing January Stone, Robert Belt Jr., and Johnny Mallory, who were found dead inside an apartment in Grand Rivers. Each had been shot multiple times.
In exchange for the plea, prosecutors recommended a life sentence without the possibility of parole for 25 years.
Doom’s attorney said his client shot the three because he believed they had sold drugs to his pregnant wife causing her to miscarry. Attorney Don Thomas said Doom’s plea showed his willingness to accept responsibility for his actions.
Doom’s sentencing was set for Sept. 16.
Kentucky groups offer legal aid due to coronavirus pandemic
FRANKFORT — A website and phone number have been established for Kentucky residents seeking civil legal aid amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced.
Kentucky residents experiencing a civil legal problem due to the coronavirus or have an issue that has been made worse by the virus can call 833-540-0342 to be connected to the legal aid program serving their county.
Information about assistance is also available at the helpline’s website.
The phone line and website were introduced by Kentucky’s Access to Justice Commission and the four Kentucky civil legal aid programs, which include Legal Aid Society, AppalRed Legal Aid, Kentucky Legal Aid and Legal Aid of the Bluegrass, a statement from the Legal Aid Society said.
