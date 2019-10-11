Democrats to meet Saturday
The Daviess County Democratic Executive Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at party headquarters in Williamsburg Square.
Chairwoman Donna Haynes said the meeting will discuss activities planned for the next few weeks.
It will be the last formal meeting before the election, she said.
The meeting is open to the public.
Mechanical problems stalls train across Owensboro streets
Mechanical problems experienced by a CSX train stalled the train across several streets early Thursday morning.
The train experienced mechanical problems at 6:22 a.m. Thursday, forcing it to stop. The train blocked several streets, including West Second Street at Texas Avenue, West Ninth Street at Maple Street and 11th Street near Walnut Street.
The train was able to move again at 7:46 a.m., OPD reports say.
McGrath U.S. Senate campaign raises nearly $11 million
LOUISVILLE -- The U.S. Senate campaign for Amy McGrath says she has raised nearly $11 million in her first three months of fundraising in her effort to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
According to a news release Thursday, McGrath's campaign finance report is expected to show total donations of $10.7 million. Donations to the Marine combat aviator came in the form of 299,000 individual contributions from people across Kentucky. The statement says the report will be filed next week with the Federal Election Commission.
McConnell previously raised $11 million. His campaign said Thursday that it raised $2.3 million in the third quarter and has over $9 million on hand.
McGrath, a Democrat, narrowly lost a House race in 2018 to incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr. She filed for Senate in July.
