Hillcrest Golf Course closing two days for cart path maintenance
Hillcrest Golf Course will be closed Monday and Tuesday for scheduled repaving work on the cart path, weather permitting. The city's Ben Hawes Golf Course will be open. For a tee time, call 270-687-7137.
Mendez to speak at Botanical Garden
Sandra Mendez, a member of the Gene's Health Food team, will discuss "More Than Smoothies" at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden's next Lunch, Listen, Learn program at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Tickets are $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers.
That includes lunch prepared by the Chefs of The Garden in The Cottage in The Garden.
The Garden is at 25 Carter Road on the north side of West Second Street.
Reservations can be made by calling 270-993-1234 or sending an email to wkbg@bellsouth.net.
Susie Tyler, the Garden's director, said, "We always provide seating for 40 and often have a waiting list."
The Garden leaves time at the end of the program for guests to "take a guided walk through our grounds," its website says.
Authorities: Kentucky officer fatally shoots armed man
HARDINSBURG -- Authorities in Kentucky say an officer fatally shot an armed man while checking on a barricaded person.
Kentucky State Police say Breckinridge County sheriff's deputies and state troopers went to a home Thursday evening to conduct a welfare check on a report of a barricaded person.
State police spokesman Scotty Sharp said in a news release that officers encountered a man inside with a firearm. Sharp said the man refused to drop the weapon and pointed it at officers, and a trooper fired, striking the man.
The man was identified as 52-year-old Kevin D. Jenkins of Leitchfield. He was taken to Breckinridge Memorial Hospital, where he died.
The trooper, who wasn't named, has been placed on paid administrative leave for two weeks.
PurchasePro founder heading back to prison
LEXINGTON -- A Kentucky native who founded an internet startup is heading back to prison after a judge determined he violated the terms of his supervised release.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports PurchasePro founder Charles "Junior" Johnson was ordered to serve 10 months in prison Thursday and 26 more months of supervised release.
Johnson was sentenced in 2008 to prison, supervised release, and ordered to pay millions in restitution after being convicted for falsely inflating revenue of his company, which sold software that supposedly facilitated business-to-business commerce.
About a week before the end of his release, Johnson's probation officer accused him of trying to avoid high restitution payments by hiding his money in casino accounts and failing to report gambling losses.
Judge Danny C. Reeves found Johnson guilty of four violations on Monday.
Deputy says Kentucky man shot by grandson dies
GEORGETOWN -- Authorities say a Kentucky man who was shot by his 17-year-old grandson has died.
News outlets report 79-year-old Richard Barkley was shot on July 31 in Scott County by his grandson. Sgt. Eddie Hart with the Scott County Sheriff's Office says Barkley died Thursday at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington and that a charge of assault is expected to be upgraded. Authorities say the teen is also accused of assaulting his grandmother and killing a family dog.
Deputies have not released the name of the grandson.
Kentucky priest accused of inappropriately touching 2 girls
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- A Kentucky priest is accused of inappropriately touching two teenage girls as they volunteered at a nonprofit.
News outlets report the Rev. David Glockner has since been removed from ministering at the Holy Redeemer Parish in Vanceburg. Catholic society of priests and brothers Glenmary Home Missioners says the 84-year-old Glockner was accused of touching the girls Tuesday as they volunteered in Vanceburg.
The president of Glenmary, the Rev. Dan Dorsey, says Glockner has been recalled to the group's headquarters in Cincinnati "for an indefinite period of time." Diocese of Covington spokeswoman Laura Keener says Glockner will remain there while the allegations are investigated by state police, who were notified Thursday. She says no other allegations of inappropriate behavior have been made against Glockner in his seven years with the parish.
The Latest: Victims identified in crash that killed 5
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. -- The Latest on a crash that killed five young people and injured two others in rural southern Indiana (all times local):
2:30 p.m.
Police have identified the five young people killed after the SUV they were all riding in crashed and overturned multiple times in rural southern Indiana.
Killed were 18-year-old Christopher Paul Dry of Indianapolis, 22-year-old Wandella Marie Brown of Austin, 20-year-old Elizabeth Michelle Wagner of Lexington, 18-year-old Jeremiah James Akers of Deputy, and 16-year-old Sarah Starling of New Albany.
Two others were injured.
Investigators believe Brown was the driver.
Twenty-year-old Adam Wayne Parker of Austin and 21-year-old Shelby Lynn Griffin of Dalhart, Texas, are both in stable condition at a hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
------
7:40 a.m.
Police say five people are dead and two are injured following a single-vehicle rollover crash in rural southern Indiana.
Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls says seven people were in the vehicle when it went off the road early Friday in Scott County near Scottsburg and the injured were taken to University of Louisville Hospital, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away. He says several people in the vehicle were ejected.
Huls says it appears the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.
Details on the conditions of the injured and the names of those involved weren't immediately released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
