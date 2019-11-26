Daviess County Board of Health to meet Dec. 5
The Daviess County Board of Health will meet at noon Dec. 5 at the Daviess County Community Health Center, 1600 Breckenridge St.
The meeting will take place in the Lamone Mayfield Board Room.
Officials received calls about gas smell before explosion
CAMPTON -- Kentucky officials received calls complaining about the smell of gas before an explosion that killed two people at a home near the rural community of Campton on Saturday.
Wolf County Emergency Management Director Marcus Stephens told WLEX-TV that someone at the home called twice about a gas smell coming from the basement.
Stephens said gas company employees responded to the home, but it is unclear what they determined.
He wasn't able to give an exact time line of events.
After the explosion and fire, Kentucky State Police said they found two bodies in the basement. Another four people were injured.
Police department sues newspaper over records request
LOUISVILLE -- A Kentucky police department is suing a newspaper in an attempt to avoid releasing investigative records into its defunct youth program, where two officers were convicted of sexually abusing minors.
The Courier Journal reports it's being sued by Louisville Metro police, despite a state attorney general's ruling that the department violated state law by denying the newspaper's records request.
The lawsuit says the department didn't violate Kentucky's open records law because it had turned the records over to the FBI and didn't possess them anymore. But the attorney general's office found during the denial's appeal that the department still had access to those records. The city also has said about 9,000 related documents were found hidden on a police computer.
New federal wildlife refuge established in western Kentucky
HENDERSON -- U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials along with political leaders have announced the establishment of a new national wildlife refuge in western Kentucky.
The Green River National Wildlife Refuge was established with the acquisition of a 10-acre parcel donated by the Southern Conservation Corp. The tract in Henderson is the first part of what's expected to be a 24,000-acre refuge. Along with Clarks River National Wildlife Refuge, it is one of only two refuges located fully in the state.
Program to help teens quit tobacco offered in Kentucky
FRANKFORT -- Kentucky health officials are offering help for teenagers who want to quit using tobacco products, including smoking and vaping.
The service is free and can be reached by calling or texting (855) 891-9989. The program, called "My Life, My Quit," connects the teen to a "quit coach" who will provide free and confidential support.
Each teen can get five sessions of personalized support through texting, phone or online chat.
Elizabeth Anderson-Hoagland of the Kentucky Department for Public Health says it can be hard for young people to find help quitting tobacco products but that such assistance can be the key to success.
The program is operated by National Jewish Health, which also operates Quit Now Kentucky and the toll-free number (800) QUIT-NOW for Kentuckians of all ages.
