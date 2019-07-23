KSP investigating shooting deaths in Muhlenberg County
The Kentucky State Police Madisonville post is investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide in Muhlenberg County.
KSP reports say troopers and the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a Friday morning shooting at a home on St. Clair Road in Bremen. At the home, officers found Darcy Markwell, 47, and her husband, Jon Tracy Markwell, 55, with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Reports say investigators believe Jon Markwell shot Darcy Markwell and then shot himself. Darcy Markwell's obituary says she worked for the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department as a security guard.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Officials will tour Bevin's home again to clear tax dispute
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Tax officials in Kentucky will get a second tour of Gov. Matt Bevin's mansion amid a long-running dispute over whether the home is assessed too low for tax purposes.
The Courier Journal reports the Jefferson County Board of Assessment Adjustment decided Friday to revisit the 150-year-old mansion. The inspection was requested by the property valuation administrator's office.
Bevin bought the mansion in the Anchorage community in 2017 for $1.6 million and argues it's now worth $1.39 million, citing age and deterioration. The administration set the property value in 2018 at $2 million.
Assistant County Attorney Jeff Derouen says members of the board visited the home in 2017 but were barred from the top floors.
Bevin's lawyer, Mark Sommer, objected, saying he wasn't given adequate notice of the request.
Deputy shot in line of duty returns home from hospital
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (AP) -- A sheriff's deputy who was shot in southeastern Kentucky while conducting a wellness check has returned home from the hospital.
WYMT-TV reports Kentucky State Police said McCreary County sheriff's deputy Dustin Watkins was released Sunday from the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he had surgery after the shooting.
Police said the 28-year-old Watkins was shot last week when he went to visit a home and a man sitting in a vehicle fired several shots from a handgun.
State police say 48-year-old Mark L. Dungan fired several rounds and then fled in the vehicle, striking the patrol car of a county constable as he sped away.
Police later found Dungan at a nearby cemetery and arrested him without incident. He faces several charges.
400-plus citations given for call-before-digging violations
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- Kentucky utility regulators say their agency has issued more than 400 citations since assuming the role of enforcing the state's call-before-you-dig law as it relates to natural gas or hazardous liquid lines.
The state Public Service Commission took over responsibility for enforcing the law last July. Since then, the PSC says it has received nearly 1,000 reports of excavation-caused damage to natural gas lines in Kentucky.
PSC Chairman Michael Schmitt says excavation damage to natural gas lines is unacceptable and poses a threat to public safety. Schmitt says the PSC hopes that consistent enforcement, along with education efforts, will reduce the number of "dig-in" incidents.
Last year's changes to the underground facility protection law requires operators of natural gas lines to file reports with the PSC on all incidents of excavation damage.
