Red Cross hosts open house at new location
The American Red Cross of Western Kentucky has moved to 1700 Frederica St. and will host an open house between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Food from local restaurants and door prizes will be provided.
During the open house, guests can learn more about volunteer opportunities and meet staff members.
The Red Cross office in Owensboro serves a 24-county region.
For more information, call 270-683-2438.
Forest management to be discussed at Audubon meeting
The condition of Kentucky's forests and how they can be managed to benefit birds will be discussed at Tuesday's Daviess County Audubon Society meeting.
The group will meet at 7 p.m. in the Ford Government Gallery at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St.
Guest speaker Zak Danks of Versailles is a wildlife biologist for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. He coordinates statewide management of wild turkeys and ruffed grouse, working with Fish & Wildlife's regional staff to improve habitat for the birds on public and private lands, and working to ensure sound hunting regulations, population monitoring and outreach. He previously spent nine years working with landowners to improve habitat on farms, largely through farm bill cost-share programs. He holds a master's in Wildlife Biology from the State University of New York in Syracuse and a bachelor's in Natural Resources Conservation from the University of Kentucky.
Model Club of Owensboro to hold competition
The Plastic Models Club of Owensboro will hold a model competition and show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the National Guard Armory, 3300 Tamarack Road.
Club technology officer Brian Veach said the show will feature a variety of plastic models of all kinds. The competition is open to all model-makers. Entry fee for the competition is $3 for the first entry, and $1 for each additional model.
Vendors will be on hand selling plastic models. The event is free to spectators, Veach said.
DCSD: Suspicious box contained firearm, other items
A suspicious box found on Kentucky 54 Thursday afternoon contained a firearm, Daviess County Sheriff's Department officials.
The box, which was found by a person doing field work, was initially believed to contain an explosive device. Major Bill Thompson, head of investigations for the sheriff's department, said Friday the box contained one real gun, an airsoft gun and a gun stock.
The incident is still under investigation.
Kentucky issues harmful algae warning for Ohio River
FRANKFORT -- Kentucky's Division of Water and Department for Public Health are issuing a public health advisory for harmful algal bloom along the Ohio River.
The advisory is for people using the waters for recreation. The advisory area is from the McAlpine Dam near Louisville to the Greenup Dam near Greenup in northeastern Kentucky.
State officials also issued an advisory for Briggs Lake near Russellville.
The advisory means algal toxins have been found at various locations along the water. Swimming, wading, and other water activities are not recommended during the advisory.
State officials say ingested water may increase the risk of gastrointestinal symptoms such as stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. It can also cause skin irritation.
Education officials seek feedback on new requirements
FRANKFORT -- Kentucky education officials are seeking feedback on the state's new reading and math competency requirements for high school graduation.
A statement from the Education Department says Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis and staff are holding four town hall forums, an online forum and will also take electronic feedback from those who can't attend.
The first forum was held Sept. 23 in Shelbyville. Others are planned on Oct. 10 in Hazard, Oct. 15 in Bowling Green and Oct. 30 in Hopkinsville.
Officials say they are seeking feedback only on the new reading and math standards which require students to show basic competency in those subjects.
