OPD investigating shots fired into home
The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning incident where gunshots were fired into a home.
The incident occurred at 2:01 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Ninth Street. OPD reports say officers were called to the home to investigate a report of gunshots. Reports say the home was struck several times by bullets, but no one was injured.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said the home's occupant did not know who fired the shots.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 270-687-8888 or Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and pays cash rewards for tips that lead to arrests.
Kentucky woman gets jail time for faking cancer to get money
COVINGTON -- A Kentucky woman has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for soliciting $15,000 in donations while pretending to have cancer.
WXIX-TV reports Jessica Krecskay also was sentenced Monday to five years' probation and ordered to repay the donations. Krecskay was indicted in February on a theft by deception charge.
Jessica Lunsford says she worked with Krecskay at a weight loss business where Krecskay told co-workers she was dying from ovarian cancer. Lunsford said she and her colleagues volunteered to help Krecskay, even cleaning Krecskay's home and hosting fundraisers.
Lunsford said she became suspicious of Krecskay, who she says was being secretive about her symptoms. She says she watched surveillance video that shows Krecskay pretend to pass out when a co-worker walked into the room.
Krecskay's sentence starts Friday.
Man accused of threatening to kill WVa college cheerleaders
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- A Kentucky man is accused of threatening to kill the cheerleading team of a West Virginia university, along with a specific female victim and her family.
The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reports 18-year-old Tanner Wayne Rasnake, of Louisa, was booked Monday into a West Virginia jail on a felony charge of threats of terroristic acts.
Court documents say Rasnake texted the victim on Sept. 1 and threatened her, her family and the Marshall University cheer team. They say he then video called the victim and witnesses overheard Rasnake repeat the threats. University police filed complaints charging Rasnake later that day and he was soon arrested in Kentucky.
Authorities have yet to release the victim's age, her connection to Rasnake or say if she is a school cheerleader. Rasnake doesn't attend the school.
Teams trying to determine health impacts from gas explosion
FRANKFORT -- Kentucky officials say federal, state and local teams are trying to determine whether there are any public health impacts from a natural gas pipeline explosion last month.
The pipeline ruptured Aug. 1, causing a massive explosion in Lincoln County that killed one person, hospitalized five others, destroyed railroad tracks and forced the evacuation of a nearby mobile home park.
A statement from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services says a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local and state health officials are conducting interviews with first responders and those who live near the explosion site. They hope the information gathered will lead to a better understanding of potential health impacts.
Teams began doing interviews over the weekend and will continue through Sept. 20.
Kentucky WWII soldier's remains identified in Germany
FRANKFORT -- The remains of a Kentucky soldier who died in Germany during World War II have been identified and will be returned home.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced on Monday that Army Pfc. Jacob W. Givens was officially accounted for in June. Givens was a native of Mount Sterling and was 30 when he died.
A release from Gov. Matt Bevin's office says Givens was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment, 9th Infantry Division, which was fighting in Germany's Hürtgen Forest in October 1944.
Officials with the accounting agency analyzed a set of remains found by a woodcutter in 1947. The agency used dental, anthropological and DNA analysis to identify Givens.
Givens will be buried Nov. 9 in Prestonsburg.
