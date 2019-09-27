Rosh Hashanah services start Sunday
Rosh Hashanah services will be held 7 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday at the Temple Adath Israel, Fifth and Daviess streets. All are welcome to attend.
The holiday of Rosh Hashanah, or the Jewish New Year, is an ancient one, first commanded to the Hebrews in the third book of the Torah, which was to be observed as a holiday around the time of their harvest. Starting with Rosh Hashanah there follows 10 days of reflection, soul searching, repentance, culminating in Yom Kippur, the day of atonement.
Justices rule in favor of newspaper seeking records
FRANKFORT -- The Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a newspaper seeking documents related to a sexual harassment complaint against a Republican lawmaker.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports justices ruled Thursday that the Franklin Circuit Court could hear an appeal by the newspaper for records from a sexual harassment complaint filed in 2015 against state Rep. Jim Stewart III.
The Legislative Research Commission denied the records to the paper and has argued that it has sole authority over Open Records Act decisions in the legislative branch of government.
The high court disagreed, saying the legislature clearly wrote the law so that it handles an initial appeal, but after that the courts are the proper place to seek a resolution.
School chief accused of trying to interfere in investigation
FRANKFORT -- A Kentucky school superintendent who was indicted on an attempted bribery charge is accused of trying to interfere in a sexual abuse investigation involving a former teacher.
Franklin Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Zachary Becker told news outlets Wednesday that Franklin County Superintendent Mark Kopp's attempted bribery indictment stems from comments he made to a sheriff's deputy in the course of a sexual abuse investigation involving a former teacher at Bondurant Middle School.
Kopp told news outlets his attorney had advised him not to comment.
The former teacher, Todd Joseph Smith, was indicted Tuesday on two counts of sexual abuse of minors. Becker says Principal Whitney Allison was also indicted Tuesday for failing to report child abuse. Allison's attorney denied the allegations.
Kopp and Allison are scheduled for arraignment Oct. 15.
Indiana boy, 15, sentenced in uncle's death after house fire
NEW ALBANY, Ind. -- A 15-year-old Indiana boy has been sentenced to 17½ years in prison after pleading guilty in a house fire that resulted in his uncle's death.
Adam T. Hersker was charged as an adult in the June 16 fire. A Floyd County judge sentenced him Wednesday after accepting his guilty plea to one count of arson resulting in serious bodily injury.
Court documents say Hersker told police he'd argued with his aunt and uncle the day before he used gasoline to torch their home in Floyds Knobs, just north of the Ohio River city of New Albany. He and two siblings lived with the couple, who were their guardians.
Forty-seven-year-old Mike Hersker and his wife, Dorothy, were injured. Mike Hersker died July 4 from extensive burns to his arms and legs.
Western to focus on grades in awarding most scholarships
BOWLING GREEN -- Beginning next fall, Western Kentucky University will no longer use ACT scores to award most scholarships for incoming freshmen.
The Daily News reports university President Timothy Caboni announced Tuesday that students with a grade point average of 3.0 or higher will be eligible for scholarship money. He says the minimum award will be $2,500 per year and that will increase with a higher GPA.
Caboni says dropping the ACT score requirements from most scholarships emphasizes performance over four years of high school instead of one day of testing.
He says the changes will increase the students eligible for aid and "we want to open the floodgates and provide as much opportunity as we possibly can."
The school will still consider ACT scores for some scholarships.
Historic Baptist church at Kentucky state park is vandalized
MAMMOTH CAVE -- A historic Baptist church at a state park in Kentucky has been vandalized with orange spray paint.
WBKO-TV reports graffiti now covers parts of Mammoth Cave Baptist Church's exterior and interior, along with its windows and benches. One wall now reads "I heart Satan," with a drawing of a heart. Mammoth Cave National Park Superintendent Barclay Trimble says the church is one of only three that remain from the time before the park was established in 1941.
Park officials say the process of removing graffiti can destroy the historic wood, making the graffiti's complete removal nearly impossible. Repairs are estimated to cost at least $10,000. The station says those caught spray painting surfaces in the park can face up to six months in jail and fines of up to $5,000.
