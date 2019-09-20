Watts named to succeed Adkisson
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has selected Ashli Watts of Frankfort as its new president to replace Owensboro native David Adkisson, who is retiring Nov. 1 after 15 years in the post.
Watts, 37, is now senior vice president of public affairs for the state chamber.
The organization conducted an eight-month national search for its new leader before selecting an internal candidate.
Watts will be the organization's first female president.
The Elizabethtown native has a bachelor's degree in political science and history from Campbellsville University and a master's degree in public policy and administration from the University of Louisville.
"Ashli is an exceptional and talented leader," Adkisson said in a prepared statement. "I've observed her work for seven years and I know the great respect she has earned among business leaders and legislators. Ashli will take the state's leading business association to new heights and Kentucky will be better for it."
Beshear releases plan aimed at boosting Kentucky tourism
FRANKFORT -- Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andy Beshear on Thursday released a plan aimed at making Kentucky a bigger tourism destination as a way to build economic growth.
Beshear's plan calls for a new marketing campaign focused on attracting tourists from nearby states. Those marketing efforts, he said, should emphasize Kentucky's scenic attractions and its ties to bourbon and horses to promote itself as a world-class destination.
Beshear is challenging Republican Gov. Matt Bevin in the November election.
Bevin campaign manager Davis Paine responded that the governor has been "relentless" in promoting Kentucky, resulting in tens of thousands of new jobs and historically low unemployment.
The Democratic challenger said Kentucky has fallen behind Tennessee in attracting visitors.
Beshear's plan calls for making workforce development a priority in the hospitality industry and working to attract new professional sports teams and events.
Beshear said his plan to legalize casinos would result in resorts that attract visitors.
The tourism plan is the latest in a series of policy positions from Beshear.
Reward offered for info about Kentucky explosives theft
WEST LIBERTY -- Federal and state officials are investigating the theft of explosives from a construction site in Kentucky and have offered a reward.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Louisville said the theft occurred between Friday afternoon and Monday morning near Wheelrim Road in Morgan County. Kentucky State Police are assisting in the investigation.
ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to recovery of the explosives or an arrest and conviction. Information can be reported confidentially at (888) 283-8477.
Kentucky college evacuates dorm over mold
LOUISVILLE -- A college in Kentucky has evacuated one of its dorms over mold issues.
News outlets report about 70 Spalding University students were moved out of the dorm this month over what spokesman Steve Jones described as "a little white powdery mold." About 25 students were moved into another college dorm, about 40 were sent to stay at the University of Louisville and a handful of others made their own housing plans.
Jones says the mold levels detected in the dorm don't necessarily pose a health risk, but the Louisville college decided to close and clean the dorm as a precaution. The dorm is expected to reopen by Sept. 30. Jones says affected students will get a prorated refund on their housing bills along with free laundry services upon their return.
Kentucky city set to become state's 1st urban trail town
ELIZABETHTOWN -- Officials say a city in central Kentucky is set to become the state's first urban trail town.
The News-Enterprise reports the title will go to Elizabethtown for its Greenbelt Trails system and officials plan to recognize the accomplishment on Oct. 1 with a ceremony.
Elizabethtown Trail Town Advisory Board member Matt Deneen says the state Department of Tourism developed the new classification as a blueprint for expanding its Trail Town program into urban centers around Kentucky.
Most communities now in the Trail Town program are in the state's coalfields. The program was originally designed to help promote adventure tourism in rural communities, but now it is moving into urban areas.
Elizabethtown's Greenbelt Trails network features 16 trails, including the Freeman Lake Trail.
