Shubael Little Pioneer Village hosts annual candlelight tour
The Shubael Little Pioneer Village will host its annual candlelight tour from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 14-15 at the village, 7590 E. State Route 66, Perry County, Indiana.
Visitors can step back 150 years and visit the homes of Perry County settlers. Guests can interact with re-enactors, hear live music, and share snacks and warm drinks from the period.
Walking trails will be aglow with candle lanterns. Guests are encouraged to bring candles or kerosene lanterns. The village has a limited number of them.
Gasoline lanterns and high-powered LEDs are not permitted.
Guests should expect a $5 charge for parking.
Mom who drove over flooded bridge charged with murder
BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Authorities have filed a murder charge against a Kentucky mother who they say had meth and marijuana in her system when she drove over a flooded bridge and her toddler died.
News outlets report Alexandra Richardson, 28, was arrested Wednesday at the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office. She also faces charges of wanton endangerment and driving under the influence.
Richardson's arrest warrant says she was intoxicated Monday evening when she drove around a "Road Closed" sign and into a flooded creek with two children in the vehicle.
Officials say the vehicle sank and that Richardson made it out of the water with her 7-year-old son but lost track of his 1-year-old brother. Emergency crews found the child and took him to a hospital, but he died the next day.
Authorities say after interviewing Richardson, they obtained a search warrant for her medical records, which showed she meth and marijuana in her blood while she was being treated at the hospital.
Richardson is being held at the Hart County jail. Online records don't indicate whether she has an attorney.
Kentucky mom accused of stabbing baby at Thanksgiving dinner
PRESTONBURG, Ky. (AP) -- A Kentucky woman has been charged with stabbing her 4-month-old infant in the leg during a struggle with the baby's father at a Thanksgiving gathering, Kentucky State Police said.
The baby was taken to a Prestonsburg hospital for treatment, news outlets reported Wednesday. An update on the baby's condition hasn't been given. Katherine Stepp, the 38-year-old mother, has been charged with assault, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and public intoxication, police said in documents obtained by the outlets.
Family members told Trooper Shane Jacobs that Stepp and her boyfriend showed up to a Thanksgiving gathering intoxicated and that Stepp grabbed the baby and began arguing with her boyfriend over the child, police said. Stepp's brother, Adam Porter, told police disputes over the child were "typical," according to the arrest citation.
Another family member said the boyfriend was rubbing something on the baby's face and Stepp was trying to stop him. Stepp then began yelling that everyone was trying to kill her baby, according to witness statements. Family members later saw the baby bleeding and noticed a stab wound on the child's calf.
When troopers arrived, Stepp kicked a cruiser's windows, screamed and resisted being taken into custody, the citation said.
Incoming Kentucky AG Cameron makes appointments
FRANKFORT -- Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron has made appointments of two attorneys to lead his criminal and civil divisions.
Cameron announced Wednesday that Amy Burke will serve as an assistant deputy attorney general overseeing the office's criminal justice matters.
Burke is currently chief prosecutor for the Kenton County Attorney's office.
Cameron earlier this week appointed Victor Maddox as an assistant attorney general serving as civil chief within the AG's office.
Maddox was a co-founder of the Louisville law firm Fultz Maddox Dickens, where he represents clients in constitutional, administrative, business, and personal injury matters.
Maddox's "expertise will be put to immediate use in seeking justice for those who have caused injury to Kentuckians, and in defending the laws passed by the General Assembly," Cameron said.
Abbey of Gethsemani added to registry of natural areas
FRANKFORT -- The Abbey of Gethsemani has been added to the Kentucky Natural Areas Registry, officials said.
The Office of Kentucky Nature Preserves said in a statement on Wednesday that it was recognizing the abbey's historic stewardship of more than 1,500 acres of land in Nelson County.
The designation is voluntary and is designed to recognize stewardship and awareness of the ecological significance of a property, state officials said. Landowners don't relinquish any rights, but agree to protect the area as best they can.
Abbot Elias Dietz said he looks forward to collaborating with state officials to preserve and enhance natural areas such as grasslands and glades.
"The Abbey of Gethsemani welcomes the opportunity to become a registered natural area as a way of continuing and improving its stewardship of its land, much of which it has held for over 170 years," Dietz said.
Properties on the registry must have habitat for plants or animals that are rare or have a declining population or they must contain an outstanding example of a Kentucky ecological community, such as an old growth forest, wetland, glade or prairie.
