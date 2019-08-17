Groups to host tree presentation
The Green River Area Extension Master Gardener Association and the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service will host Eddie Atherton who will speak on "Owensboro's Green Citizens-The Past, Present and Future" at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Office on the OCTC campus, 4800 A New Hartford Road.
The presentation will include a discussion on significant trees and how the community tree population has changed. Atherton retired from the City of Owensboro as the city horticulturist and grounds manager. For more information, contact Annette Heisdorffer, extension agent for horticulture education, for Daviess County at 270-685-8480.
Senior Community Center announces Silver Salute winners
The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County announced its 2019 Silver Salute winners at its annual recognition dinner.
Award winners were: Susie Nevitt, education; Milly Clark, faith; and Rose Lee, inspiration.
The Elizabeth Munday Award went to Vivian McNatton for her advocacy, devotion and heart for seniors. McNatton dedicated her 28-year career at Green River Area Development District and her following retirement to improving the lives of senior citizens.
She volunteers for several nonprofits, including Feed Seniors Now, Habitat for Humanity and the Foster Care Review Board.
Nominees for this year's Silver Salute awards also included Jeff Danhauer, Eulene Gillians and Carol Hendricks.
Mountain music festival planned at Carter Caves
OLIVE HILL -- A mountain music festival is planned at Carter Caves State Resort Park next month.
A statement from the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet says that the Fraley Mountain Music Gatherin ' will be held Sept. 4-7 and feature traditional music from the hills of eastern Kentucky.
The festival is named for J.P. Fraley, who was known for collecting fiddle titles at festivals in Appalachia.
Regional musicians will jam in parking lots and around campfires while concerts will be held in the park's amphitheater on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Kentucky jobless rate rises slightly in July
FRANKFORT -- Kentucky officials say the state's unemployment figure rose slightly in July but remained lower than the rate a year ago.
The Kentucky Center for Statistics says the state's seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4.3% last month. The preliminary figure is up from the 4.1% rate in June. But it's below the 4.4% jobless rate for the state in July 2018.
State officials say the state's manufacturing sector jumped by 3,900 jobs from June to July of this year. The professional and business services sector added 2,900 jobs.
Construction employment was unchanged in July.
Officials say job declines occurred in some sectors, including leisure and hospitality, information services, educational and health services and mining and logging.
At least 17 injured in crash between truck and Greyhound bus
MT. VERNON -- A fire department in Kentucky says a collision between a commercial truck and a Greyhound bus has left at least 17 people injured.
WKYT-TV reports Greyhound bus 1104 traveling from Atlanta to Cincinnati when it crashed Thursday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. in Rockcastle County.
Mount Vernon Fire Department says the injured people were taken to various hospitals and their conditions weren't immediately known.
It's unclear what caused the crash. The station says the truck was flipped over onto the side of Interstate 75 and the right side of the Greyhound was caved in.
A passenger on the bus Lewii Kynee told the station the impact forced passengers forward.
A Greyhound representative says they're working with local authorities.
