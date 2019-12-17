Central Labor Council helps kids at OASIS
The Owensboro Area Central Labor Council's 32nd annual Labor Day Picnic this year raised $625 to buy Christmas gifts for children at the OASIS domestic violence shelter in Owensboro.
Donna Haynes, financial secretary of the council, said, "It's so sad to think of all these precious babies stuck in a place like that or any of the homeless shelters through no fault of their own."
She said last year between 30 and 35 children received gifts from the donations.
The Labor Day Picnic is free, but the Central Labor Council accepted donations for the children at OASIS from those attending.
Missing man's body recovered from Kentucky lake
MONTICELLO -- Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the death of a missing man whose body was recovered from a lake on Sunday night.
A 66-year-old man's body was pulled from Lake Cumberland, near Monticello, at about 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Wayne County Coroner Gordon Hicks said. The man's name wasn't publicly released, but Hicks told WKYT-TV he owned a private dock on the lake and was last seen heading to adjust it that evening. When he wasn't heard from for several hours, someone who knew him contacted police and reported him missing, the news outlet said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.