KWC to honor veterans Wednesday
Kentucky Wesleyan College will host a special service to honor military veterans on Wednesday.
All veterans and the public are invited to the ceremony at 12:12 p.m. Wednesday in Tapscott Chapel in the Barnard-Jones Administration Building. The 30-minute service will include a recognition of veterans, music by the Kentucky Wesleyan Singers and a message from Col. Timothy Payment, class of '97, a member of the Kentucky Wesleyan Alumni Hall of Fame Class of 2019 and Outstanding Young Graduate of the Year in 2010.
According to a press release from the school, Payment was promoted to the rank of colonel in the U.S. Army Infantry in February 2018. His career began as a platoon leader in the 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, N.Y. Over the past 22 years, he has relocated his home 12 times and has deployed in support of operations in Bosnia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Eastern Europe. Overall, Tim has spent over six years in forward deployed operational areas. He has also led soldiers on scores of field training exercises.
Payment's awards include the Bronze Star with three oak leaf clusters. He has been awarded the Bronze Star four times. He has earned the Combat Infantry Badge, Ranger Tab, Airborne Badge and Air Assault Badge.
Man charged following Friday stabbing
An Owensboro man was arrested Monday evening in connection with a stabbing.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said Aung S. Oo, 46, of Owensboro, was charged in the Friday incident that occurred at 11:23 p.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court.
In that incident, two women, a 36-year-old and a 21-year-old, and a juvenile were stabbed during what investigators believe was a domestic dispute. All three were taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for apparent nonlife threatening injuries, an OPD press release says.
Oo was charged on one count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and violation of a domestic violence order.
Sheriff: Deputy breaks clavicle chasing, catching suspect
UNION -- Kentucky authorities say a deputy broke his collarbone and captured a burglary suspect while pursuing him through rough terrain.
A Boone County Sheriff's Office statement says 18-year-old Jacob Scudder and two teenagers were arrested Sunday and charged with burglary.
The statement says deputies responded to a burglary committed Sunday morning while the homeowners were asleep. It says while the deputy was finalizing his report, a disturbance call came in from a nearby Motel 6.
The statement says Scudder and the two teenagers were at the motel and matched the description of the burglary suspects.
While the deputy was questioning Scudder, the statement says Scudder fled. It says the deputy fell, breaking his clavicle and Scudder also fell, sustaining facial injuries.
Scudder is also charged with fleeing from authorities.
