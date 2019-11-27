YMCA welcomes new director of child care
The Owensboro Family YMCA announced Kristi Harrison is the nonprofit's director of child care.
Harrison will be responsible for several programs, including after-school care, holiday care, summer camp programs, Y Wee Care and the preschool program.
Harrison has more than 20 years of nonprofit management experience. She earned a bachelor's degree in recreation and nonprofit leadership from Murray State University. She has worked with Girl Scouts and Junior Achievement.
Mammoth Cave hosts 40th annual holiday cave sing
MAMMOTH CAVE -- Mammoth Cave National Park is preparing to kick off the holiday season with its 40th Annual Cave Sing.
Park spokeswoman Molly Schroer tells the Daily News the planned sing on Sunday gives the park a chance to do something different than the normal cave tour.
The echoing acoustics of the limestone halls provide create a great space for belting out holiday tunes.
The program begins with a piano concert in the Lodge at Mammoth Cave. They visitors will enter the cave itself to hear the Mammoth Cave chapter of the Caveman Chorus perform a cappella Christmas tunes.
David White is a member of the Caveman Chorus.
He says, "The sound going out is amazing when you stand in the right spot."
Kenlake State Park in western Kentucky getting upgrades
AURORA -- Kenlake State Resort Park is getting about $560,000 in improvements under a state initiative to upgrade Kentucky's parks.
The funding will include a new roof for the lodge at the park. It's part of the state's "Restoring the Finest" initiative.
Kenlake State Resort Park will have received about $1.2 million in improvements since 2016. The park is on the shores of Kentucky Lake in Marshall County in western Kentucky.
Tourism, Arts and Heritage Secretary Don Parkinson says the improvements keep the parks safe and attractive to guests. Lawmakers approved a $50 million bond issue for the "Restoring the Finest" campaign in state parks during the 2019 General Assembly.
Soggy spring, summer drought hurt Christmas tree crop
SHEPHERDSVILLE -- A soggy spring followed by a summer drought has hurt the Christmas tree crop on at least one Kentucky farm.
Elizabeth Werkmeister Shafer told The Courier Journal she lost half of the 600 trees she planted this year at her Werkmeister Christmas Tree Farm in Bullitt County.
After an unusually wet spring, Louisville saw record-low rain in September. All 120 Kentucky counties issued drought declarations. A majority declared a level two drought, signaling a severe impact on crops.
Tim O'Connor, executive director for the National Christmas Tree Association, said he has not heard of serious drought-related losses this year, but droughts can have a major impact on new seedlings.
The full effect of the drought might not be known for years as it could have weakened trees that it did not kill outright.
For Werkmeister Shafer, who was already struggling to keep the family farm running after both her parents died in recent years, the drought was an especially hard blow.
Although it won't impact her supply this year -- she still plans to have around 300 trees available and expects to sell out within a few weeks -- it means she will have to continue playing catch up for years to come.
"Often, everything comes up when you're dealing with mother nature and farming," she said. "I'm still learning."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.