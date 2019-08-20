Daviess clerk's office to be partly closed Wednesday
Part of the Daviess County Clerk's Office will be closed Wednesday for the county tax sale.
Richard House, chief deputy clerk for the office, said the recording department will be closed from 8 am. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The recording department handles deeds, mortgages, notaries, marriage licenses, passports and legal documents.
Beshear field office opens in Owensboro
Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Andy Beshear and running mate Jacqueline Coleman kicked off the opening Monday of their Owensboro field office at the Daviess County Democratic Party Headquarters at 233 Williamsburg Square.
The goal of the opening festivities were to galvanize members of the community into volunteering for the grassroots campaign. Owensboro and Daviess County are major strategic footholds for the campaign, said Sam Newton, campaign communications director.
"This area is extremely important," he said. "He (Beshear) has deep family roots in Western Kentucky. This campaign is centered on Western Kentucky ideals like faith, family and hard work as well as the Western Kentucky vision like creating good-paying jobs that a family can be raised on, expanding access to affordable health care and improving public education. Our offices will serve as a central location for volunteers and organizers to meet up and coordinate our efforts. We have a strong grassroots ground-game in place that will inform the community on why this race is important."
Female body found near Kentucky roadside
RICHMOND -- Kentucky State Police say the body of a female has been located near the side of a highway in northern Madison County.
Police said in a statement that the remains were recovered Sunday evening and taken to the State Medical Examiner's office in Frankfort for an autopsy and identification.
Police say detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the agency.
No further details were immediately released.
Deputies find newborn covered in ants on floorboard of van
LONDON -- Police in Kentucky say a mother and grandmother were arrested when deputies discovered a 16-day-old newborn covered in ants on the floorboard of their van.
News outlets report 32-year-old Rebecca Jean Fultz and 69-year-old Charolette J. Simpson were charged Thursday with criminal abuse of a child and failure to use a child restraint device.
A news release from Laurel County sheriff's office says the baby was found during a traffic stop.
The statement says deputies found the baby on the floorboard between the front seats, soiled and breathing heavy. The van didn't have a safety seat and there was no air conditioning.
The release says the baby was treated for dehydration and is in better condition.
It's unclear whether Fultz or Simpson has an attorney.
