Guthrie files for reelection
U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, who has represented Kentucky's Second District since 2009, filed Monday to run for a seventh term of office.
Guthrie, a Warren County Republican, is deputy whip for the House Republican Conference, nd is the top GOP member on the House Energy and Commerce Committee's subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. Guthrie is also a member of the House Education and Labor Committee.
A press release from Guthrie's office said priorities during Guthrie's current terms include "investigating the deadly e-cigarette crisis, making college more affordable and stopping predatory robo-calls."
In October, Guthrie's office announced Owensboro Community & Technical College had received a $2.091 million grant, to expand internship opportunities for all of the campus' students.
Guthrie is the only Republican to have filed to run for the Second District seat. So far, one Democrat, Hank Linderman of Falls of Rough, has filed to run for the seat.
Secretary of State Pompeo visits University of Louisville
LOUISVILLE -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says some Latin American nations are taking a "sharp turn toward democracy, capitalism and good government" in an address at the University of Louisville.
Pompeo was visiting Monday ahead of a trip to London for a NATO summit with President Trump. Pompeo was invited to speak by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as part of the university's McConnell Center lecture series.
On the topic of Latin America, Pompeo says Bolivia has appointed its first ambassador to the U.S in 11 years and Venezuelans are pushing for democratic leadership, among other protests urging change in the region.
Pompeo mentioned a Kentucky connection, saying he was stationed at Fort Knox while serving in the military. He spoke briefly and answered a few questions posed by McConnell.
Cancer in remission for boy swarmed with birthday cards
LOUISVILLE -- The family of a 10-year-old Kentucky boy who received thousands of birthday cards during his last bout of chemotherapy has given him more great news: His cancer is now in remission.
News outlets report Carter Matthew Willett's family announced the news Wednesday on a Facebook page documenting his illness. His most recent round of chemotherapy ended days earlier.
The family's video was posted about a year after Carter was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma shows his mother, Kimberly Young Willett, sharing the news. Carter grins widely in response and then hugs his mom.
The page says Carter had a bump on his head since he was 4 months old, but it started to bother him last year. It was removed, and the family learned the bump had been a cancerous tumor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.