Nonviolent Owensboro to show documentaries
Nonviolent Owensboro will host free viewings of two documentary films as part of Owensboro's ninth Faith Fest.
The first film, titled "The Imam & The Pastor," will be shown at noon Monday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Owensboro at Cedar Street and Parrish Avenue.
In this film, two Nigerian religious leaders, who fought each other in their country's upheaval in the 1990s, learn to listen to each other and work together for peace. After the film, Peggy Wilson will guide a discussion.
Also, the film "Divided We Fall" will be shown at noon on Nov. 19 at the UU church. The documentary centers around a Sikh father who was murdered in Mesa, Arizona, four days after the 9/11 terrorist attack on the United States.
The documentary about hate crimes and forgiveness is told through the stories of Sikh Americans. Mary Danhauer will lead a discussion after the film.
US Supreme Court denies former Kentucky judge's petition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a request by a former Kentucky judge to delay an ethics case against her.
Beth Maze petitioned the court in September to temporarily halt proceedings by Kentucky's Judicial Conduct Commission. The commission last week publicly reprimanded Maze and said it would have removed her if she had not retired in October. The commission found Maze attempted to help her ex-husband after his 2017 arrest on drug possession charges.
She has been charged in a criminal case with forgery and records tampering. Maze had wanted the high court to delay the commission proceedings to "protect her Fifth Amendment right to remain silent in the criminal case." The Supreme Court denied the petition Tuesday.
Maze was a judge for Rowan, Bath, Montgomery and Menifee counties.
Rand Paul attacker's attorney appeals to Supreme Court
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- A man who tackled U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and broke his ribs has asked for the Supreme Court's opinion after an appellate court vacated his 30-day jail sentence and suggested it was too lenient.
A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in September that there was "no compelling justification" for Rene Boucher's sentence. The judges called the sentence "well-below-guidelines" and ordered a resentencing.
The Daily News reports attorney Matt Baker filed a petition last week with the U.S. Supreme Court asking justices to consider whether a resentencing hearing violates Boucher's constitutional rights entitling him to due process and protecting him against double jeopardy.
Boucher has already served the 30-day sentence for the 2017 attack outside the senator's home.
A resentencing hearing has not been set.
Kentucky teen faces murder charges in family slayings
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. (AP) -- A Kentucky teenager accused of shooting his uncle and 14-year-old half-brother to death has been charged with murder.
Alexandria police spokesman Lucas Cooper told news outlets 18-year-old Richard Fessler shot his family members and fled on Friday before being captured near a wooded area Saturday. Police briefly placed a school on lockdown as they searched for him.
Cooper identified the victims as 47-year-old Brian Cornelius, Fessler's uncle by marriage, and an unnamed 14-year-old boy who had the same mother as Fessler.
Cooper said 27-year-old Derek Johnson, Cornelius' son-in-law, was also found suffering from gunshot wounds on a street. News outlets report he's expected to survive.
Fessler faces two counts of murder and an attempted murder charge. He's in jail on a $1 million bond.
Kentucky ex-basketball coach convicted of player's sodomy
RADCLIFF, Ky. (AP) -- A man who co-founded and coached a local basketball program in Kentucky has been convicted of sodomizing one of its teen players.
News outlets report 43-year-old Corvell Conley was convicted Friday and acquitted of his initial charge of third-degree rape.
Conley was arrested in April 2018 days after the assault, which arrest records say happened when Conley drove the girl home from a Kentucky Future basketball practice. She was younger than 16 years old at the time. A hospital medical report says the girl's accusation aligned with the findings of a sexual assault nurse examiner.
The jury recommended Conley serve four years in prison on the charge, which is punishable of up to five years. He would be eligible for parole after a year. Sentencing is set for January.
AK Steel has final production run at Kentucky plant
ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) -- AK Steel has produced its last coil at a century-old plant in eastern Kentucky that was mostly idled more than three years ago.
News outlets report the final production run at the Ashland Works plant occurred on Monday and was emotional for employees, as some have worked there for decades.
The company announced earlier this year that it would close the plant by the end of 2019. The company had continued to operate a single line with about 230 employees but decided a complete shutdown would increase its operating efficiency and lower its costs.
Officials say operations employees will work the rest of the week and maintenance employees will be there until the end of the year.
Kentucky police: Man burglarized 17 homes, sold scrap metal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Police in Kentucky say they've arrested a prolific thief, a man who they say broke into 17 homes within a few miles (kilometers) of each other. They say he wasn't going for high-end appliances, cash or jewelry: He was in it for the metal.
News outlets report 48-year-old David Lee Thurman pleaded not guilty on Monday to 17 burglary counts.
Louisville police say in court documents that Thurman admitted he entered homes to steal copper, wiring and air conditioning units and sold them to scrap yards for cash. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 21.
Kentucky State Police offer tips for winter driving
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- With low temperatures and wintry precipitation in the forecast, Kentucky State Police are reminding motorists to make sure they're prepared for travel.
Police say avoid unnecessary travel in winter weather, but if you do go out, make sure everyone in the vehicle is using safety restraints and the vehicle is ready for slippery roads and frigid temperatures. Drivers can check road conditions at GoKy.ky.gov or the state police mobile phone app.
Police say clear windows and mirrors, allow extra travel time and increase distance between vehicles. Use caution on bridges and overpasses, don't use cruise control, approach intersections with care and signal lanes changes.
Also, fill your gasoline tank, have a cellphone charger and blanket as well as other emergency supplies and let someone know your travel plans.
