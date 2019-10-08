Man charged with meth, weapon in home
A Hartford man was charged with drug trafficking Monday after investigators serving a warrant say they found more than 5 ounces of crystal methamphetamine in his home.
An Ohio County Sheriff's Department report says sheriff's deputies, Hartford police officers and Kentucky State Police troopers went to a home in the 1000 block of White Avenue in Hartford to serve a warrant on George S. Clapp, 40, of Hartford.
At the home, investigators say they found 149 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a handgun and drug-trafficking paraphernalia, reports say.
Clapp was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. In addition, Clapp was served warrants of charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and being a persistent felony offender.
Clapp was being held Monday in the Ohio County Detention Center.
Police: Stabbing victim's relative fatally hits suspect
LOUISVILLE -- Authorities in Kentucky say a family member of a stabbing victim drove to help their relative and ended up hitting and killing the man suspected of the attack.
News outlets report Louisville Metro Police responded to a private, 24-hour fishing spot early Sunday morning on reports two men had gotten into a fight and were injured. Officers say one man emerged from the woods near the lake and attacked another man with a knife. News outlets report the two men didn't appear to know each other.
Police say a relative of the stabbing victim then drove to the lake to give their family member aid and struck and killed the suspect with their car.
The stabbing victim's condition hasn't been reported.
No arrests have been made.
Kentucky Christian college considers West Virginia expansion
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- A private Christian university in Kentucky is considering expanding to West Virginia.
The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reported Sunday that the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission is allowing Campbellsville University to offer degree programs in West Virginia, having approved the offering late last month. The college's senior vice president, H. Keith Spears, says in a news release that the expansion will initially focus on undergraduate and graduate theology degrees.
The school's academic vice president and provost, Donna Hedgepath, says in the statement that the expanded programs will stay online while the college seeks further approvals to offer in-person programs. The newspaper says the college is working on the expansion with Christ Temple Church in Huntington and the mayor of Williamson, Charles Hatfield, who invited the college to his city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.