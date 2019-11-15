Library hosts ribbon-cutting for StoryWalk
Daviess County Public Library will host a ribbon cutting for the city's new StoryWalk Trail at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Moreland Park.
The public is invited to the event, which will unveil the city's first StoryWalk.
A StoryWalk is a literacy and physical activity tool that engages community members in reading children's books in unique environments.
It is a series of signs featuring sequential spreads from a children's picture book. Those signs or pages are spread through indoor or outdoor spaces in all seasons, allowing a reader to follow along with a story while walking.
Juvenile sent to hospital, others charged, for vaping THC
A student at Daviess County High School was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital on Thursday afternoon after becoming intoxicated after vaping THC at the school.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the Daviess County Sheriff's Department, said the incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. when several juveniles vaped "a THC product." THC is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
Smith said one of the juveniles became so intoxicated that she was transported to OHRH to be evaluated.
"You have to talk all precautions because you don't know what they've ingested," Smith said. "They don't know what they've ingested."
Smith said several juveniles were involved, some of whom were charged with public intoxication. Smith said other charges are pending.
"The levels of THC in (vaping THC products) are quite significant compared to normal levels of marijuana," Smith said.
Teacher accused of sexual contact with 2 students
BOONEVILLE -- A Kentucky high school teacher accused of having sexual contact with two students has been arrested.
Kentucky State Police said in a statement that 40-year-old James S. Cornett of Beattyville is facing two counts of first-degree sex abuse.
Police say they learned about the allegations against the Owsley County High School teacher on Monday and began investigating. Cornett was arrested Wednesday and lodged in the Three Forks Regional Jail in Lee County.
Complaint alleges unfair labor practices at Lexington jail
LEXINGTON -- A union that represents workers at the Fayette County Detention Center has filed a complaint with the Kentucky Labor Cabinet alleging unfair labor practices.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the complaint contains several allegations against the city including that officials have retaliated against union leaders, used involuntary transfers as discipline and refused to comply with grievance procedures.
Union President Michael Harris says the complaint was filed because other actions haven't led to changes. The union voted "no confidence" in the jail director in September and released a survey showing low morale.
Lexington Mayor Linda Gordon has visited the jail twice, but Harris said she hasn't communicated with union leadership on possible changes that would address concerns.
Indiana judge convicts man in state trooper's 2017 shooting
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. -- A southern Indiana judge has convicted an 81-year-old man in the shooting of a state trooper who pulled him over for erratic driving.
The Clark County judge found Oscar Kays of Jeffersonville guilty of attempted murder but mentally ill Wednesday during a bench trial. His sentencing is set for Dec. 12.
Prosecutors said Kays shot Trooper Morgenn Evans in the head when the officer pulled him over for erratic driving in December 2017 in downtown Jeffersonville.
Evans returned fire, discharging 11 shots, one of which hit Kays through his truck windshield before Kays left and drove to his home, where he was arrested.
