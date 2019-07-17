United Way seeks applicants for $43,206 in food, housing grants
Daviess County has been awarded federal funds of $43,206 through the Department of Homeland Security for emergency food and shelter programs.
A local board will determine how the funds will be distributed among food and shelter programs.
Local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private nonprofits or units of government, eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have a DUNS number and have a voluntary board.
Qualifying agencies are encouraged to apply for these funds by contacting the United Way of the Ohio Valley office at 270-684-0668 or by picking up an application at United Way, 403 Park Plaza Drive.
Applications must be completed and returned by 5 p.m. on Aug. 1.
Owensboro man pleads guilty to health insurance fraud
An Owensboro man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health insurance fraud Monday in Lexington and could face up to five years in prison.
Dinesh Goyal, 60, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court. According to the U.S. Attorney's office in the Eastern District of Kentucky, Goyal owned Tristate Medical Laboratory in Owensboro, while his co-conspirators, Mason Routt and Sam Ford, owned C.A.L. Laboratory Services in Nicholasville. C.A.L. performed drug testing.
A press release from the U.S. Attorney's office says state Medicaid officials became concerned some of C.A.L.'s claims for Medicaid reimbursement were illegitimate and placed payment restrictions on the company. The release says Goyal, Routt and Ford then devised a plan that C.A.L.'s billing for urine testing would be sent through Tristate Medical as if the tests had been performed by Tristate.
"In this way, C.A.L. evaded the payment restrictions placed upon it by the insurers, and received reimbursements for which it was not entitled," the press release says. The release says Goyal received a cut of 40 percent of the reimbursements.
The release says the scheme caused Humana CareSource, Aetna Coventry Cares and Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield to lose $1.378 million.
Goyal will be sentenced on Oct. 15.
Tick removed from Kentucky man's eye
PRESTONSBURG -- A Kentucky man who went to the doctor with an irritated eye got the unsavory news that it contained a tick.
WYMT-TV reports an optometrist used tweezers to remove the tick from Chris Prater's eye.
Prater works for an electric company and had left a job site where his crew had removed a tree from power lines when his eye started bothering him.
He noticed a tiny spot on his eye and tried to flush it several times to no avail. Finally, he went to the doctor and admits he got "scared a little bit" at the diagnosis.
After numbing Prater's eye, the doctor removed the tick. Prater was sent home with antibiotics and steroid drops.
Prater says he uses bug repellent before he starts each work day, "but you can't spray your eyes."
Kentucky coal company files for bankruptcy
LEXINGTON -- A coal company with mines in Kentucky and West Virginia has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Blackhawk mining says in a release that the restructuring will allow it to eliminate more than 60 percent of its debt. The company has 10 mining complexes and mines metallurgical coal, which is used in the steelmaking process.
Blackhawk says the bankruptcy process should move swiftly and be completed in 60 days, with no disruptions to the company's 2,800 employees or its customers.
The privately owned company, based in Lexington, Kentucky, said Monday it has entered into agreements with about 90 percent of its lenders. The restructuring includes all of Blackhawk's wholly owned subsidiaries.
Kentucky police make prostitution busts at 2 massage parlors
BOWLING GREEN, -- Police made arrests at two Kentucky massage parlors they say were operating as prostitution spots.
News outlets report Bowling Green police charged four massage workers over the weekend at Blue Sky Spa and Lavender Massage.
At both, police say they were alerted to suspicious behavior then found the phone numbers in sex advertisements online. The arrest citations detail detectives monitored the locations and noticed all customers were men.
At Blue Sky Spa, the records state investigators found evidence of sex acts and arrested owner Huadi Chen, who denies performing sex acts.
Louisville officers won't serve in schools this fall
LOUISVILLE -- Schools in Kentucky's largest city won't have Louisville Metro Police acting as resource officers when classes begin this fall.
The Courier-Journal reports the decision by the agency is due to the city's $35 million budget deficit. The decision comes as school districts around the state are working to meet requirements of a new school safety law that includes a target for having a resource officer in every school.
Although other police agencies will fill some gaps, the newspaper reports at least 17 schools won't have a returning resource officer.
Superintendent Marty Pollio has said the district could use night-shift security officers. School district documents show the Jefferson County Board of Education will discuss school safety at a July 30 retreat, before voting on a safety plan Aug. 6.
Man charged in rape now accused of killing Kentucky woman
HAZARD -- A Kentucky man charged with rape is now charged with murder in the death of a woman whose body was found in a park over the weekend.
News outlets report 45-year-old Anthony Lewis was arrested Monday in the death of 37-year-old Marlena Holland, who was found apparently beaten to death Sunday. He was set to stand trial Wednesday on an unrelated charge of rape.
Court records say Lewis has an extensive criminal history, including a 1995 kidnapping conviction. WYMT-TV reports Lewis and another man were accused of robbing, kidnapping and killing someone in 1992.
Jim Beam thanks firefighters who put out warehouse blaze
VERSAILLES -- Jim Beam has written an open letter to some newspapers to thank firefighters for battling a fire that recently burned down a storage warehouse in Kentucky. The producer of the world's best-selling bourbon writes that it regrets the environmental impact of the fire.
Beam officials say they're working with state and local authorities to "restore the natural environment" near the warehouse that was destroyed when a lightning strike triggered the fire. Beam writes that it did "everything we could to manage the impact to wildlife."
The massive blaze earlier this month destroyed about 45,000 barrels of aging whiskey.
Bourbon-filled runoff flowed into nearby waterways, removing oxygen from the water and killing fish.
In their letter, company officials say they "raise our glass" to thank the firefighters who extinguished the blaze and kept it from spreading.
