Sunday's rainfall was not enough for officials to lift regional bans on outdoor burning.
Burn bans in Daviess, Hancock, McLean, Muhlenberg and Ohio counties remain in effect, although some portions of those counties received heavy rain on Sunday.
The rainfall that fell Sunday was sporadic. For example, Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport received about three-quarters of an inch of rain while locations in Whitesville received nine-tenths of an inch, said Sean Poulos, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah.
Other parts of the region fared better, but the heavier rain was spotty, Poulos said.
"We had some 1 to 2 inch (totals) further south" than Owensboro, Poulos said. But north in Daviess and Henderson counties, some areas received only two-tenths of an inch of rainfall, he said.
Daviess County Fire Chief Jeremy Smith said the burn ban would remain in place for now.
"Some (areas) got four-tenths of an inch, some got six-tenths," Smith said. "It depended on what part of the county you lived in."
Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston said he had spoken to the state forestry department Monday afternoon and the agency recommended keeping the county's burn ban in place.
"Some places got less than an inch, and some got a couple of inches," Johnston said.
Hancock County and McLean County also still have burn bans in effect.
Keith Putnam, director of Muhlenberg County Emergency Management, said the county's ban is still in place.
"We had quite a bit of rain in spots, but not enough countywide to remove the ban," Putnam said. "Hopefully, we'll get enough here before too long."
The next possibility for rain in the region is Friday, Poulos said.
"There is a good chance for at least some rain," he said, adding that the best chance would be Friday afternoon into Friday night.
"There is a pretty high chance of seeing measurable rain," Poulos said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
