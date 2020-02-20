The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce and the Green River Area Development District will hold regional legislative breakfasts on Saturday.
The first will be held at 8 a.m. on the third floor of the Commerce Center at 200 E. Third St.
The second will take place at the GRADD offices at 300 GRADD Way. The free event at GRADD will begin with breakfast at 9 a.m., followed by a forum led by the state legislators that represent the seven GRADD counties. The forum will take place at 9:30 a.m.
Senators C.B. Embry, a Morgantown Republican, Matt Castlen, an Owensboro Republican, and Robby Mills, a Henderson Republican; as well as Representatives Jim Glenn, an Owensboro Democrat, Jim Gooch, a Providence Republican, Scott Lewis, a Hartford Republican, Suzanne Miles, an Owensboro Republican, Dean Schamore, a Hardinsburg Democrat, and Rob Wiederstein, a Henderson Democrat; have been invited.
The events provide an opportunity for citizens to meet with their legislators and participate in a discussion of important issues facing the GRADD region and the commonwealth during the 2020 General Assembly.
