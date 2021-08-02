Those interested in learning how to ice skate before the holiday season will have the opportunity to take “Learn to Skate” classes scheduled to begin in September.
The classes, which will be taught at the Edge Ice Center, 1400 Hickman Ave. in Owensboro, are available for all skill levels ranging from beginners to advanced, and for all age 3 and older.
“We start very slowly with our beginners so that we could build up confidence,” said Kerry Bodenheimer, Owensboro recreation superintendent, on Friday.
The “Learn to Skate” program is formatted by the Ice Skating Industry, the nation’s oldest recreational ice skating organization.
Bodenheimer, who teaches the advanced freestyle courses, said the most popular age group for learning how to ice skate seems to be for those 6 to 9.
“Our very youngest class is our tots class and that is for our 3- to 5-year-olds,” she said. “We just have up to five children in those classes and no less than two instructors just because they need a little more assistance there.”
Bodenheimer said that class size might grow based on how advanced the skaters are.
“We recommend children that are 5 years old and younger wear some type of helmet,” she said.
Bodenheimer said one of the first things instructors teach students is how to fall correctly. This helps reduce the possibility of a skater hurting themselves.
While classes are scheduled to begin during the first week of September, registration is currently open. It is recommended that those interested in classes register early, as space is limited. The registration deadline is Aug. 28.
Fees range from $39 to $45, depending on age and experience.
For more information, call Bodenheimer at 270-687-8705.
