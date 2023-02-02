Kennedy Reid started singing when she was a little girl. Never expecting to get her start in country music from working at a funeral home, Reid was in for a surprise. Now, the 22-year-old is well on her way to realizing her dream of becoming a country music artist.
“The people who own the Grand Ole Country Music Show in West Point, own a funeral home in New Albany and Louisville, and I am their embalmer,” Reid said. “They knew that I sang at a couple of local jamborees.”
Reid said when the funeral home owners decided to open the country music venue, they asked her to be the house singer.
“That’s blossomed from not just singing, but emceeing the music show as well,” Reid said. “I always joke that I’m a mortician by day and a country singer by night.”
Reid sings with the house band and emcees The Grand Ole Country Music Show on Saturday nights.
JeanAnn Parker played keys for country music artist and Grand Ole Opry member, John Conlee, and is a member of the house band.
“That’s been a real treat getting to know (Parker) and developing a friendship,” Reid said. “She’s been like a mentor to me.”
On Friday nights, the show spotlights guest bands which recently proved an opportune moment for Reid.
“Last week, we had the Nashville Imposters, with Ralph Curtis and Anthony Lee. It’s a George Jones and Johnny Cash tribute show,” Reid said. “They actually asked me to sing with them. We had a really good crowd, and it was just so much fun.”
The Nashville duo was so impressed with Reid they invited her to travel with them.
“I’m very honored that they asked me to do that,” Reid said. “They tour all over the US, and when they asked me to sing with them, it went really well. I was shocked when they asked me to go with them, but they did!”
Although she is hitting the road with The Nashville Imposters and also has some other undisclosed contracts in the works, Reid said West Point will always hold fond memories.
“My roots are here, and I always plan to stick around. Even if that means that I’m not here all the time,” Reid said. “I’m always going to come back. My heart will always be here because this is where I’m kind of getting my start.”
Reid is proud to be a part of the family entertainment venue at The Grand Ole Country Music Show and said it’s been exciting to watch the business grow.
“We started out with six people at our first show, and last week we had close to 200,” Reid said. “We are like a big family here. Everybody is welcome, children of all ages. We have people in the audience that are five years old, and we have people in their 90s, and everybody enjoys it just the same.”
Reid continued saying the shows aren’t just country music, but also include rock ‘n’ roll, blues and gospel. “We have a great time, and each show has variety.”
Reid said what she finds most gratifying is the bond music provides with the audience.
“I love music, and I love how it brings people together, the sense of community,” Reid said. “We’ve gotten to know so many of the people here in West Point. They are just absolutely wonderful. It’s become almost like a little family.”
Reid said her advice to someone just getting started in the music business is to keep your head up and know that bigger things are coming.
“If you just keep working at it, you’ll achieve your goals,” Reid said.
The Grand Ole Country Music Show in West Point holds shows every Friday and Saturday night. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and shows start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased at the ticket booth or online at grandolecountrymusic.com. Children 12 and younger are admitted free.
(0) comments
