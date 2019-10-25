Members of the Owensboro-based coalition, the Joshua 6:16 Mandate, met on Thursday to draft a document to be presented to Daviess Fiscal Court highlighting their concerns about the proposed fairness ordinance.
In total, 14 pastoral leaders and three lay leaders representing 12 local churches met to discuss ordinances passed in other cities around Kentucky and collectively put pen to paper, said John Fowler, pastor of Southside Fellowship Church.
"As a group of religious leaders in the community, we do not want people in our community to be unfairly discriminated against in the areas of housing or employment," he said. "However, we have certain concerns related to the implications of a potential fairness ordinance upon the religious liberty of organizations, businesses and private citizens, and upon further examination of a proposed ordinance, we will want these concerns to be fully discussed and addressed.”
The coalition, referencing the fall of the walls of Jericho in the Old Testament, began three years ago as a means of allowing religious leaders, who may not ordinarily work together, to present a united front in community involvement, he said.
"We feel like our job as a religious community is to shine light in the community," he said. "For example, when the shootings were going on, we felt like the church should be part of the response. When there are people that are hungry, we feel like we should be a part of that conversation. These issues aren't just the government's job. When there are issues in the community, as Christians, we should be a voice. We should share our hearts with the community. The coalition covers numerous denominations and consists of a diverse group of people working together."
Until the formal document is presented, Fowler said he prefers, as a member and not the leader of the group, not to reveal the names of his fellow members until they feel the time is right to let their inclusion be known, he said.
"Until the document is formed, I prefer not to speak on their part in the coalition," he said. "They will make themselves known. I'm not the leader nor do I make the decisions. I can speak for myself. I can say that the coalition represents a significant amount of people in the religious community."
While the narrative of the coalition and their concerns seem similar to those of private citizens and similar groups that have stood against a fairness (nondiscrimination) ordinance around the state, looks can be deceiving.
In Fowler's view, the coalition isn't vehemently against an ordinance, in fact, it is quite the opposite, he said.
"I think an ordinance that protects everyone is important," he said. "I think there is a stereotypical notion that religious leaders at large are against anything out of our teaching and an inherent hatred for anything different, whether it be sexual orientation or anything else. There is zero of that in our group. We don’t want anyone to be discriminated against. At the same time, we want everyone's religious liberties to be maintained, and there has to be a way for that to happen. We want to make sure that everyone is respected. They (LGBTQ) community absolutely have a right to be protected."
Talks between both camps (pro-ordinance and anti-ordinance) have already begun throughout the community to gain an understanding of one another's viewpoints as the coalition works toward presenting their document to the Daviess Fiscal Court on Nov. 7, he said.
"Many of us only know what we have heard, read or gotten through the rumor mill," he said. "At the end of the day, I don’t think us or those proposing (the ordinance) know one another. Chad Benefield (ordinance activist) sent over the Georgetown ordinance to us to review. There has been discussions of coming together to come up with something. I won't put words in others' mouths, but there are individuals that are willing to meet from both sides before the issue goes to the court so that we can gain clarity and understanding.
"There is a lot of legalese at the center of this issue, and there are all kinds of conversations going on nationwide. We believe what we believe, but our goal is not to hurt people with those beliefs. We don’t want anyone's liberties to be denied. That is what we stand for."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.