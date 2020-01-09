This year's race for the 13th District state House of Representatives seat looks like it will be a rematch.
While filing is still open and more candidates could jump into the race, both Democrat Rep. Jim Glenn and Republican DJ Johnson, who held the seat for one term, have announced their intentions to run again for the seat.
The 13th District covers much of the city of Owensboro.
Glenn filed to run for a new term of office on Dec. 13. Johnson announced his intention to file Wednesday, and will hold a public announcement at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Daviess County Courthouse. Johnson has not listed Wednesday afternoon on the roster of official candidates who have filed with the Secretary of State's Office.
The 13th District seat was the focus on much of the state's attention. Glenn, who held the office for several years, was defeated by Johnson in 2016. Two years later, however, Glenn won the seat by one vote.
After a recanvass confirmed the result, Johnson requested a contest, which by law is handled by the state House of Representatives. A special committee ordered a recount, prompting Daviess County Clerk's Office staffers to create a process for recounting the votes in view of both the public and representatives of the candidates and political parties.
In another surprise, the recount ended in a tie, with both candidates receiving 6,323 votes. That happened after previously rejected absentee ballots were re-examined by members of the county Board of Elections.
The tie threw the process back to the House contest committee, which had to decide how to award the seat. During a February hearing in Frankfort, Johnson withdrew from the contest after Glenn's attorney made clear Glenn would not accept a random drawing or coin toss to decide the winner. After the hearing, Johnson told reporters he would run for the seat again in 2020.
Glenn is a professor of economics, finance, marketing and management at Owensboro Community & Technical College. Johnson is a small business consultant, and was Gov. Matt Bevin's liaison to the General Assembly.
The final day to file for state office is Friday.
