As the spring sunshine draws you outdoors, and with outdoor activities being one of the only activities left for communities because of COVID-19, I thought it would be a good time to brush up on the rules or etiquette of social distancing.
What is 6 feet?Most dog leashes happen to be 6-feet long, and a bicycle is just under 6 feet. Have a visual representation in you head of what 6 feet looks like and keep that distance from others.
Keep your distance but say “hello!” Or give air hugs.
Don’t touch anythingPlan your day around returning home to use the restroom.
Take your shoes off at the door and go straight to the sink to wash your hands for 20 seconds.
Whether you are walking trails, neighborhoods, or going to the grocery, don’t forget to use Lysol on the bottom of your shoes. When on walks don’t touch railings, fences, a trash can, etc.
Prioritize your own healthThe safe thing to do when you are walking up on a slower walker where there is no room to pass is to just slow down. This is not to be rude, but if someone is walking close to you, step back.
Communicate clearly, but don’t be rude. Say something like, “Excuse me, just trying to keep social distance.”
Practice proper sneezing etiquetteThat is ... sneeze or cough into a tissue and wash your hands immediately. When a tissue is not available, sneeze or cough into your upper sleeve or inside of your elbow.
Do NOT spitIt is possible to spread COVID-19 though your spit, so please refrain from doing so.
Feel confident offering remindersDuring an emergency, we all may forget at one time or another. So, offer hand sanitizer or remind people to maintain a proper distance. Gentle reminders may become our new norm, so let’s brush up on gentle talk.
“Pardon me, but would you please ... ?”
“If you don’t mind, could you please ... ?”
People always react better to questions rather than demands. Some things need to be said very light to sound kind. And remember, if someone is rude or snippy to you, everyone is going through a lot right now, some worse than others.
Now is a time for our community to unite, and unite it has. Join in on the #kindnessduringquarintine campaign!
Valarie Roberts is a trained and certified etiquette coach from Owensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.