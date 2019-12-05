I know they say the economy is great.
Stock market is up.
Unemployment is down.
But I know so many people who are struggling this year -- just like every year.
And every year, as Christmas approaches, I remember a shopping trip to Evansville more than 30 years ago.
We were looking for bargains that year.
We had no savings and less than $1,000 in the bank.
I had finished with my shopping and was strolling the mallways looking for my wife and son.
I glanced in the window of a clothing store as I walked past.
And there in front of a rack of leather jackets, I saw my son.
He was in middle school, I think, or maybe the early years of high school.
And he was looking wistfully at a brown leather jacket.
I know we can't afford it, he said, turning away quickly so I wouldn't see the disappointment in his eyes.
And, like any parent who hears words like that, my heart broke.
I had gone to college and graduate school, done my time in the Army and had been gainfully employed for more than a dozen years.
Heck, I was nearly 40.
And nearly broke.
I looked at the price tag -- $199.99 on sale.
That was more than 20% of all the money we had.
Like George Bailey, I realized, I would have been worth more dead.
I knew it was foolish.
I knew we shouldn't do it.
But we bought that jacket that year.
And the look on our son's face that Christmas morning was worth it.
In a few years, our finances improved enough that he got a newer leather jacket.
And when he went away to college, he left the old one behind.
It's still in the closest.
And I still put it on sometimes.
Partly to remind myself of how it felt to be so nearly broke at Christmas.
And to never let myself forget that too many people today are still in the position I was in that Christmas.
That's something we have to remember this Christmas.
And something we have to work to change every year.
