Remembering the victims

Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com Andrea Robinson, executive director of OASIS, lights 29 candles on the edge of the stage that represent the victims (25 women and 4 men) from the state who have lost their lives to domestic violence in the last year during the 2019 Domestic Violence Vigil on Tuesday at BridgePointe Church in Wesleyan Park Plaza.

 Alan Warren

Remembering the victims

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.