REO Speedwagon will be in Owensboro on April 18 for a performance at the Sportscenter.
It will be the band's first stop here since a show at the old Executive Inn Rivermont in 1994.
Tickets start at $36.50 -- plus fees.
They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
The band formed in Champaign, Illinois, in 1967, taking its name from the REO Speed Wagon, a 1915 truck that was designed by Ransom Eli Olds.
In 1971, its debut album, "R.E.O. Speedwagon," was released on Epic Records.
Since then, REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million records and charted 13 Top 40 hits, including two No. 1s -- "Keep On Loving You" and "Can't Fight This Feeling."
There have been personnel changes throughout the years.
But the band has been stable for the past 30 years.
Neal Doughty on keyboards is the only original member.
But Kevin Cronin, the lead singer, was in the band from 1972 to 1973.
He returned in 1976 and has been with REO Speedwagon since then.
Bruce Hall, who also sings lead, has been with the band since 1977 and both Dave Amato, lead guitar, and Bryan Hitt, the drummer, have been there since 1989.
