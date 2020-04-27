With the first phase of Kentucky health care reopenings set to begin Monday, April 27, Gov. Andy Beshear stressed Sunday the need for continued patience throughout the commonwealth.
Medical providers in clinics and offices, physical therapists, chiropractors, optometrists and dentists will be able to resume non-urgent and non-emergent services, along with diagnostic radiology and lab services. However, all must adhere to guidelines set forth by the Department of Public Health.
Some of the criteria includes face masks be worn by all patients and workers, all workers and patients be screened for high temperature or other COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival, hand sanitizer be readily available and all personal-protection equipment be procured by the normal supply chain.
Continuing reopenings will be contingent on maintaining “higher standards” during the first phase, Beshear noted.
“When we have phased reopenings, you have to meet the guidelines,” he said at his daily press conference. “It doesn’t matter if someone else in your industry can meet them and you can’t. If you can’t meet the guidelines, you can’t reopen.”
More reopening phases and dates will be announced Monday afternoon, but Beshear still urged restraint for the coming days and weeks.
“We’re going to do this in a gradual, measured way,” he continued. “We don’t have to be the fastest. The fastest is the canary in the coal mine. ... Ours is to do it the smartest and to make sure that we’re protecting our citizens.
“None of us have ever had to reopen an economy during a worldwide pandemic before. We’re going to do the best we can.”
At the press conference, Beshear also announced 202 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, bringing the state’s total number to 4,074.
“It tells you that it is still out there and it’s still spreading, but all in all I still believe we have plateaued,” Beshear said.
On Sunday, Green River District Health Department reported nine additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, with three in Daviess County, three in Ohio County, two in Henderson County and one in McLean County, bringing the total in the department’s district to 304.
GRDHD covers Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties.
Seventeen people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 304 confirmed cases, 45 people have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 140. Statewide, 308 people are currently hospitalized, with 166 in intensive care, Beshear announced. At least 1,511 people have recovered, he added.
Muhlenberg County Health Department reported seven additional cases, bringing its total up to 108.
At least 48,474 tests have been conducted in Kentucky so far, Beshear said, with that number expected to rise this week with the addition of 11 statewide drive-through testing sites. Daviess County’s site at Owensboro Community and Technical College will be 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, with online registration.
Beshear also announced three virus-related deaths in the state — two in Adair County and one in Jackson County.
