Rep. Prunty files for a third term

State Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty, who was first elected to office in 2016, has filed to run for a third term.
Prunty, a Greenville Republican, is the first state lawmaker from the region to file to run again for office in 2020. Prunty unseated incumbent Brent Yonts in 2016 and retained her seat against a challenge by Yonts in 2018.
The GOP will return to Frankfort with majorities in the House and Senate, but with a Democrat, Andy Beshear, in the governor's mansion.
Prunty said in an interview last week she is willing to work with Beshear on issues they have in common.
"A lot of that depends on what he puts forth and what he does," Prunty said. "I don't think our priorities will change in either (the House or Senate GOP) caucuses. It will be a matter of getting together with him and seeing if he wants to work with us."
There are areas where the GOP could find agreement with Beshear, Prunty said.
"I think criminal justice reform could be a common issue," Prunty said.
Republicans and Beshear could also work together on economic deve-lopment and job growth, she said.
"We may have different paths to getting there, but we need to have more jobs in the state," Prunty said.
Locally, Prunty said she took part in obtaining state road funds for projects in smaller communities in her district.
"I'm going to continue to work for my district without compromising my values," Prunty said.
Prunty said some priorities for the upcoming legislative session include creating regulations for "professional employer" organizations that provide human resources services to small businesses. Another priority is to create voluntary training for law enforcement officers so they can better recognize signs of a mental disturbance or an intellectual disability.
During the 2019 regular session, Prunty sponsored House Bill 5, which prohibits abortion if the person seeking it says the race, gender or nationality of the fetus is the reason, or if an abortion is being sought because the fetus has a disability. The bill was approved by lawmakers and signed into law by out-going Gov. Matt Bevin.
Prunty said she decided to run for a third term for the same reason "that motived the first term: Fighting for life and trying to make Kentucky a better, safer place for my grandchildren."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.