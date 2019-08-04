Nothing is more professionally devastating than spending countless hours trying to come up with still another column, submitting it for publication and then being told it was a repeat effort.
What that does is create a mental concrete wall between a new subject matter and the creativity needed to write it.
Computer screens can be devilish monsters when words are not forthcoming and a paragraph looms impossible. If typing fingers are deadened by the absence of mental activity, then a computer is as useless as a saddle without a horse.
Let's see now. What have I done lately that would be worth putting before our reading public?
I made it to Gary's Drive-in this morning and was verbally manhandled by some jokers who claim to be friends. Bill Johnson and his brother Pete came from good parents but something terribly wrong happened in the reproduction process.
Those two and others regularly gathered in the restaurant have suggested that I write a column about our visits, and I kept telling them that a newspaper is totally responsible for its contents and that foolishness was only allowed in the former Born Loser comic strip.
That wasn't meant to indicate they were born losers, but it did go a long way toward telling them that a column about the lack of credibility in politics would be a lot more interesting.
But then I'd have to tell them about my vow not to discuss politics in this column and that would leave an opening for even more verbal bashing.
My uncle Millard never suspected I'd end up a journalist, but he did tell me that politics and common sense were about as far apart as pretty and ugly. He also told me -- and this was him talking and not me -- that running scared was a lot better than running for public office.
Anyway, I've gotten off the beaten path here, and it's all because my editor's memory is too good. It could have been that one or two readers were out of town when that column was first published and it would have been new to them.
But, this will have to do for now. There's no way I can write two columns in one day and expect the second one to make sense. Bill and Pete Johnson will be thrilled with the nice things I said about them and will make my next visit to the restaurant a real treat. Both are great guys who spent too many years in the electrical business and absorbed too many kilowatts.
That's a shocking revelation.
