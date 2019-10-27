A former Morehead State University faculty member could face up to 15 years in prison after allegedly scamming the college of more than $167,000, according to media reports.
Sherri Ward, 41, was charged last week with one count of fraudulent credit card use and 11 counts of forgery, according to court records. WKYT, the Herald-Leader's reporting partner, said Ward worked in the university's Department of Arts and Design.
Ward allegedly used a university Visa card to purchase more than $167,000 in personal goods between December 2017 and July 2019, WKYT reported.
A former academic specialist who was hired by the university in 2000, Ward also allegedly used a rubber stamp to forge the signature of a professor at the university to transfer funds, according to Morehead State Public Radio.
The money Ward transferred from the Morehead State University Foundation varied in amounts from $500 to $11,000, according to WKYT.
It's unclear when and why Ward left the university, according to the Associated Press.
Ward, who was indicted Friday in Rowan County Circuit Court, is due in court Jan. 17, court records show. She was arraigned Friday and entered a not guilty plea, according to court records.
The university declined to comment to media outlets.
