Report predicts 243 jobs added in next year

JobsEQ, an online service that provides communities with economic data, predicts that the Owensboro metropolitan area -- Daviess, Hancock and McLean counties -- will add 243 jobs in the next 12 months.
Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., said, "I think that number is pretty accurate."
She said her office is working with 14 "active projects" looking at local expansions or for new locations here.
"Of course, we won't get them all," Johnson said.
But with the information she has now, she said 243 jobs sounds about right.
Technology is getting better and some companies aren't needing as many workers and local unemployment rates remain low, Johnson said.
The EDC subscribes to JobsEQ, a service of Chmura Economics & Analytics, because, as the company advertises, it gives them 24-hour online access to local labor market data.
"It updates regularly and we get a quarterly report that lets us compare how things are going," Johnson said. "We post it on our website. I like having all the information in one place."
One thing she was pleased to see, she said, was that local wages rose 2.1% over the past year.
"That was good growth," Johnson said.
The most surprising thing to her, she said, was that only 21% of the adults in the tri-county area have a bachelor's degree compared with a national average of 32.3%.
The Daviess County average is 22.5% .
But 11.6% here have an associate's degree compared with 9% nationally.
The average local wage is $43,062 -- 77% of the national average of $55,825.
But the cost of living is 8.9% lower here, the report says.
JobsEQ says the highest average wages here are in utilities ($76,796), management ($69,539) and manufacturing ($65,917).
The lowest wages were in arts, entertainment and recreation ($14,294) and accommodation and food services ($15,719).
Health care and social assistance is the fastest-growing field here, the report says.
Employment was up 1.4% in that sector in the past year.
Manufacturing is the largest sector of the local economy, which includes Hancock County, with 9,526 workers.
It's followed by health care and social assistance (9,351 jobs) and retail (6,489).
The report says that the region's gross domestic product -- the total value of goods and services produced here -- grew 4.8% to $5.7 billion in 2017.
The largest sectors were manufacturing, health care, real estate and retail.
The report says that 33.8% of children here live in single-parent homes.
It adds that 2.5% of people in the area were born in another country and that 1.7% --1,898 people -- don't speak English well.
The report says that 8.8% belong to unions, compared with 10.5% nationally and 5.3% are veterans, compared with 4.9% nationally.
The local poverty rate is 16.1% compared with a national rate of 14.6%.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.