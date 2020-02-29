Leslie Rice gets a kick out of telling people her age.
Most leapers do.
“I will be 15 on the 29th,” Rice said recently.
Actually, she turns 60 on Saturday, Feb. 29.
The Daviess County High School graduating class of 1978 — of which Rice was a member — had four Leap Day students.
Rice and Larry Payne are two of them.
Their family and friends surprised them recently with a joint birthday party at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church because Rice and Payne planned to be away from Owensboro on their birthdays.
On Leap Day, Rice is in Nashville to celebrate her birthday with family, and Payne is golfing in Destin, Florida, where he has enjoyed his birthday for many years. Several people from Walnut Memorial travel to Destin to play golf during the last week of February.
As a kid, Payne attended Mary Carrico Elementary School in Knottsville. Because his birthday was unusual — coming only once every four years — some former classmates still call on his birth week to wish him well.
“They can remember because of when it is,” Payne said.
That’s a definite perk of having an odd birthday.
It is estimated only 187,000 people in the U.S. are leaplings. About 5 million worldwide were born on Leap Day.
According to History.com, adding a day every four years or so keeps our calendars aligned with the earth’s revolutions around the sun. If we didn’t have a Feb. 29th nearly every four years, we’d lose about six hours every year.
Michael Yawn of Owensboro has a lot of fun with his Leap Day birth.
When he registers for anything that requires his age, Yawn writes his age in leaper terms.
On Saturday, Feb. 29, he will turn 52.
“But for birthdays in the Leap Year, I will be a teenager. I’ll turn 13 Leap Years,” Yawn said.
Some people catch the joke. Others don’t.
When it’s not a Leap Year, Yawn usually celebrates his birth on Feb. 28. Other leapers kick up their heels on March 1.
Often, Yawn goes out to eat with a friend on his birthday. This year may be a bit different, though, because Yawn bleeds blue.
“The Cats play Auburn at 2:45 p.m.,” he said. “When the Cats come on, I’ll be glued to a TV somewhere.”
