Residents voice opinion about future of Gabe's Tower

Quaint bungalows line East 20th Street between Colonial Court and Triplett Street.
Most of them were built prior to 1950. They sit close to the street and feature large front porches.
Homeowners groom their yards and take time to decorate for the holidays.
A scarecrow sits in one of several chairs on Linda Merritt's front porch.
A swing hangs from the porch ceiling, and Merritt brought some potted plants out for a little interest and color.
She enjoys sitting on her front porch.
"But we have to look at that," Merritt said, referring to Gabe's Tower. "You can't let it get you down. You get immune to it because it's been there so long."
Merritt, and other residents who live in the same block as Gabe's Tower, want city officials to tear down the former hotel.
She's upset the city recently extended the time period through Nov. 21 for developers to submit proposals.
"They keep saying they're going to tear it down, but they never do," Merritt said. "... They don't (have to) look at it."
When Gabe's Tower opened in 1963, the 13-story building was the tallest in the state west of Louisville. More than 10,000 people lined up to tour it on opening day.
Since 2005, the building has sat empty.
For several years, the city tried to purchase it. Gabe's Tower has changed hands multiple times in attempts to restore the former hotel, but none of those plans materialized.
In September, city officials took possession of the property. Prior to that, Bob Zimmerman had owned it since 2017.
After taking possession, city officials said they would review federal funding options that could help restore or raze the blighted structure. And there was talk of a new city transit center going in its place.
Dairl France has lived on East 20th Street 33 years. Only one home sits between his house and the tower.
He remembers when Gabe's Restaurant and the hotel were featured attractions in town.
When Zimmerman owned the tower, France helped him take care of a few small tasks inside the building.
If it can't be renovated for a useful purpose, France wants it torn down. In its current condition, he feels it decreases his property value.
As a tower neighbor, he would like a voice in the site's future plans.
"I just don't see a bus terminal improving this area," France said.
Collin Humphrey has rented a home on East 20th Street five years. He wants Gabe's Tower to be razed.
The building attracts vagrants, he said. "You hear people in there and see people in there."
Humphrey likes the idea of turning the former hotel into a city transit center.
"It's a five- to seven-minute drive wherever you want to go," he said of the location.
Besides, Humphrey doesn't see how any developer could make money renovating the building, considering its current condition. Another problem: It doesn't have many parking spaces.
"It will have to be torn down," he said.
Jeremiah Buck's mom worked as a bartender on the top floor of Gabe's Tower.
Buck, 26, has lived in Owensboro all his life. He and Bre Hogan have rented an apartment on East 20th Street about five months.
They live across from the brown-and-white circular building.
"It's an eyesore for us when we sit on the front porch," Hogan said.
They, too, see people loitering around the former hotel.
"I wish they would go ahead and tear it down," Buck said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.