Many local restaurants and other food establishments have complied with new state regulations that went into effect July 1 while others still have some catching up to do.
Two new food code guidelines -- restaurants must have a certified food protection manager and have in place procedures for vomit and diarrhea events -- still show up regularly as violations on routine Green River District Health Department inspection reports.
A GRDHD letter went out in early June to food establishments, including convenience marts and other stores that prepare food on-site, to alert them to the new rules. The letter asked businesses to meet the new requirements by July 1.
"We hope to have everybody in compliance by their next routine inspection date," said Ryan Christian, GRDHD environmental health program manager. "Everyone has been receptive to it. ... They see the benefit in it."
According to the new rules, businesses must have an employee trained as a food protection manager. Training consists of an
all-day course either online or in person.
An online course is available at www.healthdepartment.org. Click on "Community Health" and then "Food Certification."
If businesses don't comply by their next routine inspection, it does not rank as a critical or priority item. Instead, it is a one-point violation that will not result in a failed inspection, Christian said.
For cleaning up vomit and diarrhea, restaurants need to present a written plan to the health department employee who conducts routine inspections every six months.
Items needed are a granular absorbent material to sprinkle on the soiled area.
Also, businesses need to keep on hand protective equipment for employees, such as disposable gloves, aprons and goggles.
Bleach is needed. After the absorbent is removed, employees will use a mixture of bleach and water with a concentration of at least 100 to 200 parts per million. Employees must use a chlorine chemical test strip to verify the right concentration.
Christian said restaurants have quaternary ammonia on hand; however, it should not be substituted for cleaning up feces and vomit.
"Bleach is better than quaternary ammonia," he said.
The bleach solution should be left on the soiled area at least 10 minutes. After that, disposable paper towels will be needed to wipe the area.
The plan and all items necessary for cleanup should be kept in a specified area.
The June 10 letter sent to businesses said "lack of procedures for dealing with vomiting and diarrheal events will result in a failed inspection."
For more information about complying with new food code regulations, contact GRDHD at 270-852-5571.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
