When Daviess County officials launched a restorative justice program for juvenile offenders last year, the goal was to divert juveniles out of the court system and into a mediation program where the offender and the victim would meet and settle on a form of recompense.
Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said last week the program has helped reduce the number of juveniles being referred to court, but the program has not had the impact officials had hoped.
"We have reduced the number," Porter said. "... Over the last year or so, there have been fewer referrals and fewer court proceedings."
But Porter and Daviess District Judge Lisa Payne Jones said there have been fewer referrals from schools to the restorative justice program than anticipated. Officials hope to increase school use of the program and recruit more volunteer restorative justice mediators when a consultant from the University of Minnesota's Center for Restorative Justice and Peacemaking holds a training in Owensboro and visits city and county schools.
"Restorative Justice" has been used internationally in places like post-apartheid South Africa and has been used as a way to bring people charged with crimes together with victims in order to find an agreement that helps the victim move on.
The county was awarded a $50,000 state grant last year to create programs that could reduce the number of county juveniles being incarcerated. Jones said previously when the grant was announced, the state as a whole had reduced the number of juveniles being referred to the court system, but Daviess County had the largest number of juveniles being referred to court.
Jones said last week the court system is referring juveniles into mediation, but officials had issues deciding which cases could be resolved by restorative justice mediation.
"A lot of the cases were either too serious or not serious enough," Jones said. Also, "we had a difficult time finding victims that wanted to participate in victim-offender mediation."
In some cases, the juvenile would agree to mediation, and then the offender or the victim would not show up, Jones said.
Porter said an offender referred to the program who misses a mediation appointment will have to explain why in court although the juvenile would be given a second chance if he had a good reason for not attending.
Some cases have been successfully mediated through the program, and officials received positive feedback from the victims, Jones said.
The process "helps them get closure, and have a say in the process," Jones said.
Porter said the program is used for first-time juvenile offenders if the charge is not a felony, although the program could be used with adults and in felony cases. Porter said the program needs more trained volunteers to help mediate issues. The training, which will be held on Oct. 17-18, will prepare interested volunteers to mediate cases.
Porter said the hope is to also better include restorative justice in the schools.
"We are trying to encourage the schools to include restorative justice in their dispute resolution," rather than having schools refer juveniles to court, Porter said.
James Mayse
