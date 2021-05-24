Retired Kentucky Wesleyan music professor Diane Earle is hosting a tour of Israel in March 2022.
Earle said that she has been wanting to take a trip to Israel since she was a kid.
“I’ve wanted to go since I was a little girl going to Sunday School,” Earle said.
“I’m looking forward to seeing places I’ve been reading about in the Bible for decades.”
This tour was originally scheduled for October 2020 but was postponed due to concerns of COVID-19.
At each stop on the tour, at dinner, Earle will be playing sacred music that corresponds with where they are on the tour.
“This trip combines my love for religion and music,” Earle said.
She has traveled extensively in her life and has played music on four different continents, she said.
Earle said that she is not concerned about the violence that has been occurring in the Middle East affecting her trip. The tour will stop near the Gaza strip, which is where the most recent conflict has taken place. She also said that the tour is being organized through a tour company, and that the trip would be canceled under any potential threat of violence.
Earle is extending invitations to people she knows through her church but said that the trip is open to anyone.
“Anyone in the community is welcome to contact me if they want to join a fun group of people,” Earle said. “Whoever wants to come, can, from all walks of life in Owensboro.”
The tour will be from March 19-26, 2022 and will depart from Nashville on the morning of March 19 and will include visits to Jerusalem, Bethlehem, the Dead Sea and the Sea of Galilee.
Earle said that anyone interested in the tour can email dearle @kwc.edu.
